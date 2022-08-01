Wayne State President Roy Wilson Stepping Down Next Summer

deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Congressional contests: Shri wins, Tlaib, Marlinga and Sheriff Washington cruise to victory
Update: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday -- Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington coasted to an easy victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary, capturing 47 percent of the vote, compared to 28 percent for Joan Merrieweather and 24 percent for Walter Epps. Washington has no opponent in November, and will fill out a partial...
Macomb Tells Prosecutor Lucido To Get Workplace Training for his Inappropriateness...Or Else
Macomb County thinks Prosecutor Peter Lucido has a problem. County Deputy Executive Andrew McKinnon emailed Lucido, who was elected in 2020, to tell him to undergo workplace training to address issues including sexual comments and/or innuedo, the Detroit Free Press reports:. Lucido also was placed on notice that he will...
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Bert's From Detroit's Eastern Market Selling Barbecue at Comerica Park
Bert's Marketplace, a fixture in Eastern Market, is selling it's mouth-watering barbecue at Comerica Park. In June, Bert's had a pop for the weekend. That's now turned into a bigger deal. The Bert's concession stand will be around during weekend Detroit Tigers ballgames and special events for the rest of...
Metro Detroit lawyer was cycling for Make-A-Wish when alleged drunk driver hit, killed him
A West Bloomfield Township father and attorney was killed last weekend when authorities say a drunken driver hit him and four others as they bicycled in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The Oakland Press reports Michael Salhaney, a 57-year-old former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, was killed during a...
Girl, 3, Accidentally Shoots Herself on Detroit's West Side
A 3-year-old girl on Detroit's west side accidentally shot and wounded herself Thursday morning after getting hold of a gun, Fox 2 reports. The child, who underwent surgery at Children's Hospital, is in temporary serious condition, the Detroit Police tells the station. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a...
Oxford High security guard thought shooting was a drill with 'really good makeup,' lawyer claims
An armed security guard at Oxford High School failed to intervene in a deadly shooting there last fall because she thought it was a drill, and that a dying student in the hall was just wearing "really good makeup," attorney Ven Johnson said Wednesday. Johnson, who is representing several victims...
As Interest Rates Rise, Gilbert's Rocket Companies' Profits Plunge 94% From Last Year
To curb inflation, the feds have been jacking up interest rates. That's not good for the mortgage business. Dan Gilbert's Detroit-based Rocket Companies Inc. reported on Thursday a $60 million profit in the second quarter of the year, a sharp 94 percent decline from the same period a year ago.
