Some SWLA schools qualify for free breakfasts, lunches

KPLC TV
4-day students head back to school in Beauregard Parish
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Students are heading back to some schools in Beauregard Parish today, Aug. 3, 2022. Schools operating on a 4-day schedule, like those in Merryville and Singer, are opening back up today for the first day of class. COVID Policy. This year, schools are hoping to keep...
KPLC TV
New year brings new school for Hackberry High students
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Hackberry High School students will be starting the year in a brand new school, and they got the first look at it Tuesday evening. “Our school, you know its aged,” said Hackberry High parent Michael Fewell. “It was a great place for several years, but I think it’s a great opportunity to have something nice.”
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
KPLC TV
Authorities conduct training exercise at DeRidder Junior High School
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Officers with the DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office are conducting a practical training exercise at DeRidder Junior High School today, Aug. 4, 2022. The safety training is in coordination with the Beauregard Parish School Board. Residents in the area are advised that...
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education issued LEAP scores for the 21-22 school year on August 3, 2022. The Calcasieu Parish School Board ranked in the top ten in the state for elementary and middle school growth. These results include the Louisiana schools with the highest growth rates. For one-year growth, Vincent Settlement Elementary, Nelson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary are in the top 15. T.S. Cooley Elementary was also ranked in the top ten for overall performance in the state.
KPLC TV
Several local agencies host National Night Out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area residents will have a chance to get to know their first responders at National Night Out events tonight. National Night Out events are being held across the nation as chance to build relationships between first responders and the community. National Night Out events promote...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Central Library to temporarily close for painting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Central Library on W. Claude St. will be closed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and Sunday, August 7. The closure is so the children’s area can be re-painted. Library officials anticipate the branch will reopen on Monday, August 8th.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Keith Cayton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Keith Cayton is showing me on Google maps where served for a year in Vietnam. The war had heightened and Cayton wanted to be prepared while he was a student at McNeese State College. “When I was at McNeese, I was going through advanced ROTC,...
dailyadvent.com
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
The "Louisiana Crown Act," makes an impact on many in the Lake area. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking...
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder NSU Graduate Receives Graduate Fellowship
Northwestern State University has shared that Jessica Mullican of De Ridder, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, has been awarded a $2,000 Dean Adele Hagner Stamp Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta, the honor society for first-year academic success. Mullican was inducted into ALD in 2019 and is a previous recipient of ALD’s Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in 2020.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a boil advisory in Moss Bluff. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. Sam Houston Jones Parkway between Hwy 171 West and the Neighborhood Walmart. Armistead Lane. Sid Lane.
KPLC TV
Concrete strips laid along I-210 median
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
theadvocate.com
Lake Charles chef and La.'s seafood queen, Amanda Cusey, headed to national cook-off Saturday
The reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood, chef Amanda Cusey, will face off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday. Cusey won her state queen title in June, preparing a pan-seared red drum over a tomato polenta...
KPLC TV
Gas golf carts now allowed to be driven on streets of Welsh
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents are now allowed to traverse the streets of the town in gas-powered golf carts - provided that they have a permit and their carts are properly equipped. An ordinance previously put into place allowed residents to travel on town streets in motorized golf carts.
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry closed for repairs
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is temporarily closed due to mechanical issues. Cameron officials say the ferry will be closed for about 10 hours, as repair crews locate a replacement part.
visitlakecharles.org
Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana
Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
