Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
DMPD arrests 2nd suspect in connection to fatal 'drug-related' robbery
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the 11th Des Moines homicide of 2022. 19-year-old Violet Marie Terry is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, the Des Moines Police Department said Wednesday. Earlier this week, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes...
DMPD make second arrest in homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have arrested a second person for the homicide that occurred Sunday night. Violet Marie Terry, 19, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery. Investigators said Terry orchestrated a drug transaction with the victim via social media. Terry also exchanged multiple text […]
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
Iowa investigators offer reward in killing of two pet dogs
The Cass County Sheriff's Office in Iowa is offering a $6,000 reward in the investigation into the killing of two pet dogs. Deputies say the animals vanished July 27th. They were found dead Tuesday near a bridge on 660th Street near Tucson Road in rural Cumberland, Iowa. This content is...
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
Carroll Man Accused Of Assaulting Postal Worker Sentenced Thursday
A Carroll man arrested in April for assaulting a postal worker has been sentenced in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 25-year-old Omare Davonte Prince was charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charge stemmed from an April 20 incident in the 500 block of E. 18th Street. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Prince grabbed the buttocks and crotch of a female mail carrier while she was inside the Fairview Apartment building. When the victim attempted to leave the building, Prince followed her and continued making inappropriate comments. He pled guilty in June to a lesser count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and was sentenced Thursday to a year in the Carroll County jail. However, that jail sentence and associated fines were suspended, and Prince was instead placed on probation for two years with the Carroll County Probation Office. The sentence, if ever enforced, will be served consecutively with a 60-day sentence handed down in June for an unrelated assault that occurred in May.
Arrest Made In Des Moines Weekend Homicide
(Des Moines, IA) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Twenty-one-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Hermes fatally shot 22-year-old Charles Lovelady in what they’re calling a drug-related robbery. Lovelady was later spotted walking down a road and a passerby gave him a ride to a local hospital, but he died after being admitted.
Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured
A shooting on Des Moines' eastside resulted in one person being injured Wednesday night.
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
49-year-old woman dead, 4 others injured in crash, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 49-year-old woman died and four more remain hospitalized after a crash in Des Moines Wednesday evening, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release. Police say that an SUV occupied by two people and a sedan collided at the intersection of E. 43rd...
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city’s 11th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. about the victim. According to the Des Moines Police […]
1 dead, four injured after car and SUV collide in northeast Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in one death and four people injured on Wednesday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash between a white Chevy Tahoe and a black Chevy Malibu at around 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of East 43rd […]
Jefferson Police Report July 29-August 1, 2022
12:31am: An Officer assisted a motorist at Elm and Highway 30. 3:00am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 1900 block of N. Mulberry St. The building was searched and secured. 3:18am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 300 block of American Ave. The building...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1, 2022
A minor driver was on Grand Prairie Parkway, when a vehicle with a trailer driven by Pamela Maeyaert, Eugene, Or, made contact with the vehicle the minor was driving. No injuries were reported and damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2000. July 29. Joshua Kleinhans, West Des...
Fire destroys house on Sixth Street Wednesday night
Fire destroyed a house on north Sixth Street in Perry Wednesday evening after the sole occupant escaped unharmed. The blaze at 1715 Sixth St. was reported shortly after 8 p.m. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire, and the Woodward Volunteer Fire Department and Bouton Volunteer Fire Department were paged for mutual aid.
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
