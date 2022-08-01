ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park

By Karlene Claridy
chattanoogapulse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

"Twice Over Forty" Art Exhibition Opens This Friday At In-Town Gallery

In-Town Gallery presents a showing of photographs and heirloom furniture created by Chattanooga area photographer and woodworker William Johnson. The title of his show, “Twice Over Forty”, refers to the fact that Mr. Johnson has reached his 80th birthday, or as he says, “I’m twice forty!”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Miracle League Of Chattanooga Celebrates Five Years Of Miracle Moments

Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the ﬁnal push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
chattanoogapulse.com

The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Date Night Eateries Around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Miller Park#Music Performance
chattanoogapulse.com

WTCI-PBS Announces Partnership With Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit

WTCI-PBS is excited to announce a media partnership with the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit. This year, the Summit is preceded by Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, October 9-15, which kicks off on Sunday, October 9th at Miller Park with Family Day, featuring food, family-friendly live music, dancers, a DJ battle, games, and more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Accelerates Efforts To Increase Access To Quality Parks

The City of Chattanooga has entered into a partnership with Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, a new initiative designed to expand residents’ access to parks. The 10-Minute Walk campaign was created to help cities ensure that every resident can access a park or green...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Humane Educational Society Partners With NBC For The Annual Clear The Shelters Month

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has partnered with NBC and Telemundo for the Annual Clear the Shelters Event. Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

American Legion Post Donates to Local School

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – American Legion Post 0291 donated $1,300 to Orchard Knob Elementary School to help them stock their care closet. The American Legion recently adopted the school after learning that some students were in need of clothing, school supplies, and food assistance. The group hoped to raise two hundred dollars for their donation, but what they received far exceeded their expectations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ballparkdigest.com

New Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark approved, funded by county

Hamilton County Commissioners today approved plans for a new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark, creating a sports authority to oversee construction and issue bonds for the project. The vote was 8-1. We could see a final vote from the Chattanooga City Council as soon as next week approving the project. While owner...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy