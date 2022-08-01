Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park

www.chattanoogapulse.com
"Twice Over Forty" Art Exhibition Opens This Friday At In-Town Gallery
In-Town Gallery presents a showing of photographs and heirloom furniture created by Chattanooga area photographer and woodworker William Johnson. The title of his show, “Twice Over Forty”, refers to the fact that Mr. Johnson has reached his 80th birthday, or as he says, “I’m twice forty!”
The Nightfall Concert Series Finds Its Groove This Friday With Neo Soul And Funk
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 5, with the neo soul groove of Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, preceded by Mon Rovia. After growing up singing in the church choir, and cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in cover...
Music & Movies In Miller Series Concludes With Screening Of Sonic The Hedgehog, The Flow Creatives
Chattanooga’s newest summer music and movie series concludes this weekend in Miller Park. Over seven weeks, more than 6000 people have attended the series, which features a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars!. Featured Movie...
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Celebrates Five Years Of Miracle Moments
Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the ﬁnal push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from...
The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
The Chattanooga Film Festival Named One Of The 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World
On the heels of the Chattanooga Film Festival’s successful ninth edition, it has been honored with making the list of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2022. The annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming, and simply cool.
WATE
Date Night Eateries Around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
WTCI-PBS Announces Partnership With Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit
WTCI-PBS is excited to announce a media partnership with the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit. This year, the Summit is preceded by Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, October 9-15, which kicks off on Sunday, October 9th at Miller Park with Family Day, featuring food, family-friendly live music, dancers, a DJ battle, games, and more.
Chattanooga Accelerates Efforts To Increase Access To Quality Parks
The City of Chattanooga has entered into a partnership with Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, a new initiative designed to expand residents’ access to parks. The 10-Minute Walk campaign was created to help cities ensure that every resident can access a park or green...
Local Creative Launches A Give-Back Jewelry Collab To Benefit Chattanooga's Girls Inc.
Vintage and Divinity, a Los Angeles based jewelry company, announces a creative collaboration with Shanna Forrestall, the Founder of Chattanooga Fashion Expo, on a special line of jewelry called Wing Woman. The piece was the brainchild of Shanna Forrestall, who received the idea in a powerful dream. “I woke up...
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
“Pink Out” Volleyball Events Raise Funds For Maryellen Locher Scholarship Fund At CHI Memorial
The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation is scheduling “Pink Out’’ volleyball events to raise funds for its college scholarship program for the children of breast cancer patients. Local and regional high school volleyball teams are invited to schedule a Pink Out fundraiser, which honors...
Humane Educational Society Partners With NBC For The Annual Clear The Shelters Month
Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has partnered with NBC and Telemundo for the Annual Clear the Shelters Event. Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner...
WDEF
American Legion Post Donates to Local School
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – American Legion Post 0291 donated $1,300 to Orchard Knob Elementary School to help them stock their care closet. The American Legion recently adopted the school after learning that some students were in need of clothing, school supplies, and food assistance. The group hoped to raise two hundred dollars for their donation, but what they received far exceeded their expectations.
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
ballparkdigest.com
New Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark approved, funded by county
Hamilton County Commissioners today approved plans for a new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark, creating a sports authority to oversee construction and issue bonds for the project. The vote was 8-1. We could see a final vote from the Chattanooga City Council as soon as next week approving the project. While owner...
Cleveland, August 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cumberland County High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on August 04, 2022, 15:30:00. Cumberland County High SchoolWalker Valley High School.
