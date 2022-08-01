Huntsville Police charge teenager in Sunday night murder

www.waaytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAAY-TV
Limestone Co. barricade suspect caught early Thursday morning
The man who escaped deputies Tuesday after barricading himself inside a home is now in custody. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, as of about 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Toney Wesley Brown was caught. Late Wednesday night, deputies received reports of sightings of Brown in the area of New Bethel...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe
UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Elkmont woman sentenced to 63 years for father’s murder
Angela Joy Vest, convicted of murdering her father in 2020, has been sentenced to 63 years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro Police arrest high school burglary suspect
A Hollywood man faces multiple charges – and could face even more – after police say he was caught burglarizing a high school. Treyden McGwire Miles, 20, was arrested by the Scottsboro Police Department after camera footage linked him to a July 31 burglary report at Scottsboro High School.
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $1.5 million for man charged in Morgan County fentanyl bust; 1 other arrested
A Decatur man remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $1.5 million after he and a Decatur woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit and criminal investigations division searched homes in the 2500 block of Spring Avenue and 1600 block of Brookridge Drive on Tuesday as part of their investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the county.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
WAAY-TV
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck
A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said last month, someone was playing basketball at the courts on Kenwood Drive when he got his wallet stolen. Police believe this guy swiped the wallet – then used the stolen credit cards at a local clothing store and sporting goods store.
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Police: Decatur man assaulted ex-partner after breaking into their home
A Decatur man was arrested this week after police say he broke into an ex-partner's home and assaulted them. Decatur Police said officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Kelly Avenue on Sunday after a report of a burglary the day before. Once there, they spoke with the victim and found evidence of the break-in.
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
Alabama woman arrested for assault, burglary
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
WAFF
Man charged with homicide for death caused by DUI
The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $741. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $167. August 1. theft of...
Comments / 0