Police are searching for a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Fox 19
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and fire officials. Officers responded to Delhi Avenue in East Price Hill at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting after multiple people entered a home. The victim, who...
Fox 19
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police search for burglary suspect charged with attacking officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking the public to help them locate an Avondale man charged with attacking an off-duty police officer when she caught him burglarizing her Mt. Lookout apartment building Tuesday. Derrick Gibbs, 61, is wanted on one count of aggravated burglary. Police wrote in court records...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating after woman assaulted, shot in face
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in the face on Delhi Avenue. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say three people broke into a home and assaulted the woman before one of them shot her. She was taken...
Fox 19
Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
WLWT 5
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed in parking lot outside store in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect seen on video snatching an 84-year-old woman's purse in the parking lot of a store in Middletown. It happened on July 20 when surveillance video shows a woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots. The...
Fox 19
Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim killed in Monday’s murder in Middletown is the uncle of the 22-year-old suspect. Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m., the Middletown PIO confirmed Thursday. A few hours...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
ATF: Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects have Dayton ties; Cash reward offered
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A cash reward up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to identifying and arresting three people suspected of stealing a gun from a Cincinnati-area gun store this week. >>PHOTOS: Cash reward offered for Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects believed to be from Dayton. The...
At least 1 dead after crash on Westwood Northern Blvd
Westwood Northern Boulevard will be shut down between Sutter Avenue and Beekman Street through the morning rush hour.
Fox 19
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after allegedly punching a woman 20 times before raping her. Jamal Richardson, 29, met the victim through social media on July 29, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Later on in the day, Richardson...
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
Fox 19
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
Fox 19
$3,000 reward possible for info in Cheviot gun store theft
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A reward of possibly $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who stole a gun from a Cheviot gun shop. The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Arms & Accessories on Harrison Avenue, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Fox 19
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
Fox 19
Man beats his own mother so severely her lungs bleed: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lockland man is accused of beating his own mother so severely that she was hospitalized with bleeding in her lungs, court records show. Jareau Conyers, 29, was arrested early Thursday and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of domestic violence and one count of felonious assault.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-area police departments, communities host 'National Night Out' events
CINCINNATI — It’s a day that has been celebrated since 1984. Police departments and local community groups get together ahead of the school year to promote unity with block parties, barbecues and festivals. It’s known as “National Night Out”. The night is meant to foster...
WLWT 5
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
