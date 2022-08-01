Improving measurements of the kilogram

phys.org
Related
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Phys.org
How highly resistant strains of fungi emerge
An international research team has deciphered the mechanism by which the fungus Cryptococcus neoformans is resistant to fungus-specific drugs. It is a yeast-like fungus that can infect humans. Specific drugs, named antifungals, are available for treatment, but they don't always work—a phenomenon similar to antibiotic resistance. A team from Duke University in the U.S. and Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) has used genetic, bioinformatic and microbiological techniques to decipher the mechanism underlying this resistance. They describe it in the journal Nature Microbiology, published online on 2 August 2022.
Phys.org
Nano-sponges with potential for rapid wastewater treatment
Efficient adsorbents for industrial wastewater treatment are important to minimize potential environmental damage. In particular, organic dyes, as a significant group of industrial pollutants, are usually highly water soluble, non-degradable and many are toxic to carcinogenic. Changxia Li and Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna together with colleagues now presented a new approach to design an innovative composite material, consisting of a nanoporous, ultrathin covalent organic framework (COF) anchored on graphene, that is highly efficient at filtering organic pollutants from water. The study was published in Angewandte Chemie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Smart lighting system based on quantum dots more accurately reproduces daylight
Researchers have designed smart, color-controllable white light devices from quantum dots—tiny semiconductors just a few billionths of a meter in size—which are more efficient and have better color saturation than standard LEDs, and can dynamically reproduce daylight conditions in a single light. The researchers, from the University of...
Phys.org
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Phys.org
Researchers identify the high-efficiency hacks cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids
For the first time, plant biologists have defined the high-efficiency "hacks" that cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids (THC/CBD). Although many biotechnology companies are currently trying to engineer THC/CBD outside the plant in yeast or cell cultures, it is largely unknown how the plant does it naturally. "This really helps...
Phys.org
Researcher is studying materials whose traits resemble those of the human brain
In its heyday, UIUC's Blue Waters was one of the world's top supercomputers. Anyone who was curious could drop by its 30,000-square-foot machine room for a tour, and spend half an hour strolling among the 288 huge black cabinets, supported by a 24-megawatt power supply, that housed its hundreds of thousands of computational cores.
Phys.org
New study: Nitrogen forms extremely unusual structures under high pressure
Researchers at the Universities of Bayreuth and Linköping have produced two surprising compounds of nitrogen and the rare earth metal yttrium under very high pressure. The new polynitrides contain ring- and spiral-shaped crystal structures of nitrogen that have never before been observed in experiments or predicted in theoretical calculations. They look similar to widespread structures of carbon compounds. The high-pressure syntheses described in the journal Angewandte Chemie show that the diversity of possible nitrogen compounds and their structures is far greater than the behavior of nitrogen atoms under normal conditions would suggest.
Phys.org
Water can't touch this sanded, powdered surface
Want a surface that won't get wet? Grab some sandpaper. Rice University researchers have developed a simple method to make surfaces superhydrophobic—that is, very water-repellant—without the chemicals often used in such processes. Their technique involves sandpaper, a selection of powders and some elbow grease. The labs of Rice...
Phys.org
The final frontier? Just a slice of Spanish sausage
A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background. This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. Fellow Twitter users marveled at the details...
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
Phys.org
Complex coacervate droplets as a model material for studying the electrodynamic response of biological materials
Manipulating solid particles of a few micrometers in size using an electric field has been of great interest to physicists. These controllable particles can be assembled into dynamic chains that can effectively control the flow of liquids in thin tubes like capillaries. Replacing these solid particles with liquid droplets would allow for previously unachievable electrorheology applications in biotechnology, as liquid droplets can store and utilize various biomolecules such as enzymes. Until now, it was not possible to use liquid droplets for electrorheology, as they tend to coalesce or deform, rendering them ineffective as electrorheological fluids.
Phys.org
How can a cooperative-based organization of Indigenous fisheries foster resilience of declining stocks?
A recent study in Environmental Policy and Governance explored how a cooperative organization of various stakeholders can help foster the development of a coastal fisheries-dependent community without increasing the pressure on the resource it harvests. Using an example of northern shrimp Indigenous fisheries in eastern Québec, the work shows how...
Phys.org
Exceeding 100 percent quantum efficiency in the photocurrent of a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor
Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Tiny crystals, known as quantum dots, have enabled an international team to achieve a quantum efficiency exceeding 100 percent in the photocurrent generated in a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor. Perovskites are exciting semiconductors for light-harvesting applications and have already shown...
Phys.org
An interstellar meteor struck Earth in 2014, and now scientists want to search for it at the bottom of the ocean
In 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth. Launching an undersea expedition to find it would be a long shot, but the scientific payoff could be enormous.
Phys.org
Earth is spinning faster than usual, but why? What experts say after shortest day ever
Time is flying. Literally. Scientists at the National Physical Laboratory in England recorded the shortest day ever on June 29 and another shortened day on July 26, Popular Mechanics reported. On both of these days, the Earth completed its usual 24-hour rotation in less than 24 hours, The Guardian reported....
Phys.org
NIST issues first standard reference material for quantitative analysis of glycans
NIST Standard Reference Material (SRM) 3655 helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers perform measurements of glycan molecules in their protein drug products, including the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that currently dominate the biopharma market. Because differences in glycan structures can affect the safety and efficacy of a mAb, glycan profiles are considered a "critical quality attribute"—a key property used to assess biopharmaceutical product quality. Therefore, it is important that biopharmaceutical manufacturers and regulators have confidence in their analyses of the glycans in a drug product.
The length of Earth's days has been mysteriously increasing, and scientists don't know why
Atomic clocks, combined with precise astronomical measurements, have revealed that the length of a day is suddenly getting longer, and scientists don’t know why. This has critical impacts not just on our timekeeping, but also things like GPS and other technologies that govern our modern life. Over the past few decades, Earth’s rotation around its axis – which determines how long a day is – has been speeding up. This trend has been making our days shorter; in fact, in June 2022 we set a record for the shortest day over the past half a century or so. But despite this record,...
Phys.org
Scientist studies how torrential rainfall will change our rivers
Beneath the surface of rivers lurks a hazard that isn't well understood—but could wreak havoc on people and communities near the water. Changes in weather patterns may be unsettling river channels that have been historically sturdy, driving them toward two extremes: accelerated erosion or supercharged flooding. Now a scientist...
Comments / 0