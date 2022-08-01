‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3: Producers Tease They Have an Actor in Mind for Soonrok

Yumi’s Cells was created with more than one season in mind, as the K-drama is based on an original webtoon. Fans followed Kim Yu-mi’s journey to love and self-discovery as she fell in and out of love with Woong and Babi . But the finale of Yumi’s Cells Season 2 teased Soonrok, her final love, and future husband. While Yumi’s Cells Season 3 has not been confirmed, the producers have an exciting and surprising actor in mind for Soonrok.

Yu-mi moves on with her career and meets Soonrok at a party

Fans had high hopes that Yumi’s Cells Season 2 would sway away from the webtoon and have Yu-mi live happily ever after with Babi. But their relationship had small crumbs of deteriorating . Ultimately their first breakup was due to the selfishness of Da-eun and Babi’s overly kind heart.

While they got back together, fans felt Yu-mi’s heart was no longer in the relationship. While the couple pondered marriage, it was the final blow when Da-eun called Babi late at night. Yu-mi realized it did not bother her and meant her feelings for Babi were weak.

In the end, she breaks it off, and Babi already knows. Fans see Yu-mi move on, regroup, and begin her journey to open up again to true love. In the finale, she finishes her book and goes to a holiday/surprise party. But the real gem was when she was introduced to Dae-young’s colleague.

Fans do not get a name and only see the mystery man’s back. Besides the blurred face, fans knew it was Soonrok. The editor Yu-mi ends up working with and her future husband. Their marriage was teased in the first season . The question remains, who will play Soonrok in Yumi’s Cells Season 3?

Producers tease they have an American actor in mind for Soonrok in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3

The Soonrok fans got to see in the second season finale is not the official actor for the character. Fans uncovered the small role was played by a Korean actor named Jeung Hoon . The produces for the K-drama have never revealed plans on who to cast for Soonrok.

But according to Koreaboo , they joke about who can play the role or the type of actor they have in mind. “Since we’ve not yet decided on things, we can’t tell you [who we think should play Soon Rok]. But if we end up doing season three, we’d have to discuss it again. As everyone knows, the cast for season two had to be prepared carefully as the moment we mention who’s casted, things blew up quickly,” said producer Lee Sang-yeob and Writer Song Jae-jung.

“I remember that while we were planning things, we hilariously mentioned that because both Ahn Bo Hyun for season one and Jinyoung in season two did so well that we’d have to bring over Timothée Chalamet or someone of that standard for season three,” explained Lee and Song.

They explain that Soonrok is tall and handsome but “knows how precious the things he likes are” and need an actor that can bring to life the webtoon character.

‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3 is an option but not a definite ‘yes’

There is no denying that Yumi’s Cells has been successful with every installment so far. After the second season’s cliffhanger, fans are clamoring to see Yu-mi’s love story with Soonrok in Yumi’s Cells Season 3. But the producers and production team have not discussed developing the third season .

The producers explained they had just finished filming and deserved a needed vacation before diving into a new story. Lee and Song explain, “I can’t speak too definitely about season three. As the original work is so amazing, it was worth adapting it into a drama but also, because the original webtoon was too famous, I couldn’t help but be nervous.”

They promise there will be more drama and intrigue in Soonrok’s story. “If we do a third season, I think that we will need more twists for Soon Rok. While we will retain his character, we will use plot twists to show the other relationships,” said Lee and Song.

Fans will have to wait and see if a third season is greenlighted in the oncoming months or if Kim Go-eun teases that she is willing to return.

