Griswold, CT

Buttonwood Farm raises money for Make-A-Wish

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Folks stand in line for Buttonwood Farm ice cream, during the annual Sunflowers for Wishes event on July 30. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

Each year, Buttonwood farm plants more than 14 acres of sunflowers, and harvests approximately 300,000 blooms for its annual Sunflowers for Wishes event.

Sunflowers for Wishes benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut, a nonprofit organization dedicated to granting wishes to children with critical illnesses. This year’s event ran through July 31.

Sunflowers were available for $3 per bloom, with 100% of proceeds going to benefit Make-A-Wish, as well as proceeds from T-shirts sales, which feature a unique sunflower design each season.

Over the past 18 seasons, Sunflowers for Wishes has enabled the donation of more than two million dollars to the nonprofit.

According to the Buttonwood website, the farm planned to release the cows into the sunflower fields at the completion of the event.

Since 1998, Buttonwood Farm has been producing small batches of premium ice cream, with more than 50 flavors currently available. Located at 473 Shetucket Turnpike in Griswold, the ice cream shop is open from March 1 through Oct.31, Monday through Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
