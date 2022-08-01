ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Visitors in California to world’s tallest tree face $5,000 fine

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago

REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — The National Park Service is warning visitors who may want to try to visit the world’s tallest tree that they will face a fine and potential jail time if caught.

Hyperion, named the world’s tallest tree when it was found in 2006, is inside Redwood National Park. In a new alert, the National Park Service is alerting visitors that visiting the tree is illegal.

In a statement posted to its website, the National Park Service said, “There is no trail to Hyperion. Hyperion is located within a closed area. Hiking within this closure could result in a $5,000 fine and 6 months in jail.”

Hyperion stands 380 feet tall and was named after a character in Greek mythology, CNN reported. Its trunk diameter is 13 feet.

Because of its location, visitors to Hyperion have trampled the vegetation around it and degraded the base of the tree, NPS said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4io4_0h0UdDqL00
Visitors in California to world’s tallest tree face $5,000 fine Visitors stepping on Hyperion has resulted in the degradation of the tree’s base. The area around the tree no longer has ferns due to trampling. (NPS Photo | A. Gran)

“The usage was having an impact on the vegetation and potentially the root system of the very tree that people are going there to visit,” Leonel Arguello, Redwood National Park’s chief of natural resources, told SFGATE. “There was trash, and people were creating even more side trails to use the bathroom.”

On its website, NPS said that the logic “But I am only one person, I won’t make an impact” is false: “Thousands of people are likely thinking the same thing when hiking off trail. Forests grow by the inch and die by the foot. A single visitor can make a drastic negative change to the environment.”

NPS also pointed out that while Hyperion may be the tallest and one of the best-known trees, its trunk is small in comparison to others, and its height cannot be appreciated from the ground. The area around the tree, because it is off a trail, is also dangerous.

“If someone were to get hurt down there, it’d be a while before we could get to them and extract them,” Arguello told SFGATE. “These are all reasons why we’re playing it safe and protecting our resources.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 60

Magnum Dash
3d ago

One Smart thing that California has done in years. People really do suck. In all Aspects. I work at a convenient store part time. I see it

Reply(3)
25
peggie
3d ago

Makes sense you can loot a store and get away with it but get arrested and fined for looking at a tree

Reply(3)
38
Emily Hopper
2d ago

The answer is to allow hikers to get close enough to see it, while putting up a barrier around it to prevent them getting too close. You let your kids have cookies after dinner, and they’ll eat their dinner and enjoy the cookies. Forbid the kids to ever have cookies and they’ll just eat them when you aren’t looking and then be too full to eat dinner. Human nature will never change. Work with it.

Reply(2)
10
Related
natureworldnews.com

Concealing the 800-Year-Old Redwood Tree Trying: How Officials at California’s Redwood National Park Did It; Visitors Caught Could Face Jail Time

The tallest tree in the world must be difficult to conceal. But since 2006, staff members at California's Redwood National Park have been attempting just that. The 380-foot redwood tree is currently prohibited. The park warned visitors last week that visiting the old tree may result in a $5,000 fine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in California

There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Hyperion, California redwood known as world's tallest tree, closed due to damage by tourists

Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors.California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.The tree, which is deep in the park and has no trails leading to it, has faced serious environmental degradation from thrill-seekers who have visited since 2006, when it was found by a pair of naturalists.The coast redwood (sequoia sempervirens) tree is 115.92 meters (380 feet) tall and its name is derived from Greek mythology -- Hyperion was one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Tree#The National Park Service#Greek#Cnn#Hyperion#Nps#Sfgate
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy