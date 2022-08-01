ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Resources for Floyd County flood victims

By Emily Bennett
WSAZ
 3 days ago
WSAZ

Stuff the Truck events planned to help Ky flood relief

Huntington, W.Va./New Boston, Ohio (WSAZ) – Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has partnered with several local churches to assist in the flood relief efforts in Floyd County, Kentucky. ReGeneration Church and Norway Avenue Church of Christ, both in Huntington, West Virginia, and Sanctuary of Grace Church in Proctorville,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
WSAZ

School pushed back due to flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is being pushed back a week in Pike County due to the devastating flooding. That follows a unanimous decision Thursday by the county Board of Education. The first day of school was supposed to be Aug. 11 but now will be Aug. 18. Professional...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Gov. Beshear tours damage in Pike Co., Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - While speaking to media and volunteers at the emergency shelter at Shelby Valley Elementary School in Pike County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear called the flooding event that occurred July 25 in eastern Kentucky the ‘most devastating and deadliest of his lifetime.’. Gov. Beshear is...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County

Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Pike, Floyd counties approved for individual assistance by FEMA

PIKE, FLOYD COUNTIES, Ky (WSAZ) - President Joe Biden has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike counties, says Gov. Andy Beshear. Gov. Beshear wrote on social media Tuesday morning, “This support is critical for our Eastern Kentucky families as we work together to recover and rebuild. The devastation is enormous and every level of support will help.”
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

