Leland Dale Worthington, 79, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Laura Webber, 93, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Laura Webber, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at The Arbors in Moberly, Missouri, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Laura Anna (Evermon) Webber was born in Revere, Missouri, on June 3, 1929, the daughter of Everett and Essie (Krautz) Evermon. She was part of a family of 15 children. Laura graduated from Revere High School. She married Harold Webber in Wayland, Missouri, on September 9, 1948. Laura worked at a restaurant in Unionville before beginning work as a bookkeeper for Loughridge Hatchery in Unionville, a job she held for over 20 years. She also worked as a waitress at Schoonie’s in Unionville as well as being a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for several years. Laura enjoyed dancing, especially to traditional country music. She also liked playing skip-bo and Dominoes and watching game shows on television; her favorite was “Wheel of Fortune.” She liked to visit with friends and family and had a good sense of humor. Laura was a member of the First Christian Church in Unionville.
Northeast Missouri man injured in Wednesday night ATV crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Wednesday night ATV crash in Scotland County. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Madison Street, east of Adams Street, in Memphis, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Allen D. Garrett, 56, of...
Tip about northeast Missouri fugitive sighting proves not credible
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday evening marks one week since an intense manhunt started for a fugitive wanted for murdering and mutilating Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville, and it's still active. Around mid-afternoon, investigators looking for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, received a tip about a possible sighting of...
Longtime Kirksville firefighter hanging up his helmet
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime Kirksville firefighter is heading into retirement. This week, the Kirksville City Council recognized Robert "Bob" Lewis, of Kirksville, for his 19 years and four months of service with the Kirksville Fire Department. Lewis began his career on February 28, 2003, as a firefighter. He...
Reward offered for information leading to capture of Kirksville murder suspect
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville. The Adair County Sheriff's office made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Jesse Rongey, 38, is wanted for the July 5,...
Identity of Kirksville arson fire victim released; new details learned
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Kirksville police have now released the name of a Kirksville woman killed in an arson fire last week. They identify her as Belinda Garrett, 42, who lived in the home at the corner of Mary and Luther streets. The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. last Friday.
Heartland fire department gets voter support on new sales tax
Memphis, Mo. — Increased taxation is always a touchy subject for voters during any election, but the citizens of a northeast Missouri community were more than willing to oblige. The Scotland County Fire Department in Memphis will now receive the benefits of a new sales tax worth one half...
Macon Health Department to host End of Summer Health Fair
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Health Department will be hosting an End of Summer Health Fair at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Floral Hall this Saturday. Residents of all ages will get to enjoy a smoothie, bike, obstacle course, crafts and outdoor activities. The Macon Police Department and...
Adair County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department has reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the most recent 7-day period, ending August 2. This number is a decrease of three from last week, and 18 less than the week before that. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
