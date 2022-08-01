Leland Dale Worthington, 79, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Laura Webber, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at The Arbors in Moberly, Missouri, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Laura Anna (Evermon) Webber was born in Revere, Missouri, on June 3, 1929, the daughter of Everett and Essie (Krautz) Evermon. She was part of a family of 15 children. Laura graduated from Revere High School. She married Harold Webber in Wayland, Missouri, on September 9, 1948. Laura worked at a restaurant in Unionville before beginning work as a bookkeeper for Loughridge Hatchery in Unionville, a job she held for over 20 years. She also worked as a waitress at Schoonie’s in Unionville as well as being a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for several years. Laura enjoyed dancing, especially to traditional country music. She also liked playing skip-bo and Dominoes and watching game shows on television; her favorite was “Wheel of Fortune.” She liked to visit with friends and family and had a good sense of humor. Laura was a member of the First Christian Church in Unionville.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO