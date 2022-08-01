Prescott Road Closures

swark.today
Prescott’s first National Night Out a big hit with local residents
The Prescott Police Department (PPD) hosted its first National Night Out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last night and many members of the community turned up to show their support. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that takes place annually and serves to build partnerships between the community and local law enforcement. The event was organized by PPD Sergeant Casey Autry, and he said National Night Out is something he and fellow officers have wanted to participate in for some time. “This is chance for the community to come out and meet us and just have a good time,” Autry said. “We are trying to reach out to the community and build positive relationships. Plus, we want these kids to know they can come to us when they need help.”
HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022
On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY 4-HERS COMPETE IN STATE 4-H O-RAMA
Three senior Hempstead County 4-Hers recently competed at the Arkansas 4-H State O-Rama held at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus on July 26-29. Those attending were Kassidy Beasley, Freya Dowell, and Cora Townsend. All three competed as a team and won 1st place in the Interior Design competition. Freya Dowell also competed individually in the Photography competition and was awarded 2nd place.
Hempstead County Farm Bureau celebrates National Watermelon Day
On Wednesday, May 3, several of the Hempstead County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Women’s Committee members, and office staff brought approximately 160 watermelons to serve and give away to the employees of Arkansas Farm Bureau. This venture occurred to celebrate National Watermelon Day! They also brought promotional pamphlets and info about the Hope Watermelon Festival with them to even further promote Hope, our festival, and our sweet delicious melons!
Ray Edward Noble
Ray Edward Noble was born on Monday, May 24, 1954 in Hope, Arkansas bringing nothing but excitement and happiness to the lives of his wonderful parents, Owen Thomas Noble Sr. and Hattie Lue Johnson-Noble. At a very early age, Ray Edward joined Lonoke Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. White, one of the most respectable pastors during that time.
Hope’s observance of National Night Out draws many to Fair Park
It was hard not to notice the set up of tents, tables, ice chests and even a wheel of fortune near the Fair Park pool this evening, as area companies and the city and county police departments took up the chance to get to know Hope residents, especially children, on a late summer evening. Naturally, many also took advantage of free swimming.
ROC Enterprises receives $40K donation from Tyson Foods of Hope
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
Patsy Brown
Patsy Brown, age 66, of Nashville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
