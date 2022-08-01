Tatler's Jewellery Editor makes a case for peridot, this month's eye-catching birthstone

www.tatler.com
Why the Duchess of Sussex’s ex-royal wardrobe is her best yet
When Diana, Princess of Wales attended a Vanity Fair dinner at the Serpentine Gallery on the same night that Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her, she dressed for the occasion. Choosing a black, off-the-shoulder design by Christina Stambolian, the bold look was instantly dubbed her ‘revenge dress’.
Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for $32 at Amazon — Shop the Style
It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are currently 51% off at Amazon.
The shoe that never dates: we explore the enduring appeal of the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi
There are few fashion investments that are as relevant now as they were over two centuries ago, but Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi shoe is one such sartorial outlier. Sure, this buckle-adorned pump was officially launched in the spring of 2008, but its design was influenced by the style of one Ms Joséphine Bonaparte – wife to Napoleon and arbiter of trends.
“Core” Is The New “Chic”
In the film Phantom Thread, Daniel Day-Lewis plays the crotchety yet brilliant designer Reynolds Woodcock. A man so tightly wound he yells at his muse for audibly consuming toast, Reynolds is not concerned with keeping with the times. When he learns from his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) that a major client has switched to a new fashion house, he feigns confusion. “All I’ve done is dress her beautifully,” he says. To which Cyril replies, “I don’t think that matters to some people. I think they want what is fashionable and chic.” Reynolds loses it. “Chic! Whoever invented that ought to be spanked in public. I don’t even know what that word means! What is that word? Fucking chic! They should be hung, drawn and quartered. Fucking chic.” Sub out chic for core, and you’ve just glimpsed my inner monologue for the past few months. You either die a Cyril or live long enough to see yourself become a Reynolds.
Sabrina Elba opens up her beauty little black book
Where do you get most of your beauty know-how from?. Charlotte Tilbury, who is a good friend. She's always been a really good beauty compass. She did my wedding makeup and she just knows my face really well. She actually was a really big guiding force for S’able initially.
Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames
Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
David and Victoria Beckham Are Vacationing Aboard a $2-Million-Per-Week Superyacht
Power couple David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly summering along the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast, Corsica, and Sardinia on a yacht dubbed Madsummer, according to the Daily Mail. The 95-meter vessel is available for private charter at the handsome price of roughly $1.926 million (£1.6 million) per week, touring the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean and Bahamas in the winter. If they are indeed aboard, the Beckhams and their family have access to luxurious amenities that include a 12-meter swimming pool, spa, diving facilities, and a helipad.
Professional Makeup Artists Tell Us The Best Eyeliner Techniques You Should Be Doing, Once And For All
This post has been originally updated since it was published on January 21, 2022. As the eternally powerful makeup tool, eyeliner has been a historically popular mainstay in statement-making looks from ancient royalty to modern rock stars. With its ...
Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos
Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her
When Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, walked into the U.N. General Assembly in July, something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk...
BYREDO Releases "Summer Friend" Swimsuit with Stockholm Surfboard Club
In collaboration with Scandi clothing store Stockholm Surfboard Club, cult beauty brand BYREDO has unveiled a limited-edition swimsuit called “Summer Friend.”. Falling under the brand’s Byproduct line, which houses all of its non-beauty related launches, the swimsuit draws inspiration from surfing culture and pays homage to the long days of the Scandinavian summer. “Summer Friend” takes you back to making memories in Stockholm’s famous Archipelagos, surrounded by boundless sea and natural beauty.
A total gem! The lavish superyacht inspired by a rare 128-carat Cartier diamond, with jewel-shaped windows and three 'waterfall' pools that flow into one another
It would be a jewel in the crown of any billionaire’s fleet. Pictures have been released of a superyacht that's inspired by the extremely rare 128-carat 'Stella del Sud' diamond - now owned by Cartier - that was found in Brazil in 1853. Taking its cue from the rock, the superyacht has a ‘decorative jewel’ feature on its sides created by a ‘spectacular side window glass design that connects all decks’.
A TikToker's video of her 96-square-foot micro-apartment in Paris shows how to live in a home smaller than the average parking space
@shump_ a TikToker with 11,000 followers, filmed a tour of her tiny apartment in Paris, where she said she is currently working as an au pair.
I've been in over 125 weddings. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I've seen bridesmaids make.
From spending beyond your financial means to drinking too much at the ceremony, here are some things to avoid as a member of the bridal party.
Greta Garbo's Former Beverly Hills Estate Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside!
Late screen legend Greta Garbo's former Beverly Hills estate is on the market for $12 million. The home, which was built in 1937 and has six bedrooms and six bathroom, was originally designed for the Hollywood starlet and her then boyfriend, conductor Leopold Stokowski, according to Elle Decor. It's now listed by Mark Mintz at Compass.
The LED Device Used by Megan Fox and Reese Witherspoon Reduced My Fine Lines and Dark Spots in 3 Weeks
Here's a cautionary tale: I started developing dark spots and fine lines a few years ago due to spending a lot of time in the sun without proper sunscreen usage (wear your SPF, please). I decided I wanted to be proactive about my complexion before it got any worse — which is how I came across the handy red light therapy wand that's been taking over Hollywood.
Waterfront Home on the French Riviera With Ties to Picasso and F. Scott Fitzgerald Asks €27 Million
A historic waterfront home that is said to have played host to the likes of Pablo Picasso and F. Scott Fitzgerald came on the market last week in Cap D’Antibes on the French Riviera asking €27 million (US$22.7 million). A historic waterfront home that is said to have...
Sydney Sweeney Chopped Her Hair Into a Lob and Said Goodbye to the Middle Part
Sydney Sweeney plays one of the main characters on Euphoria, a series that has ushered in many of Gen Z’s favorite beauty trends, but she may wind up ending another. Okay, it’s really not that serious, but Gen Z did repopularize the middle part after years of dramatic side parts dominating the hair game—even Kate Middleton adjusted the way she parted her signature loose waves in 2022!
Anne Hathaway Pairs an Oversized Ivory Blouse with Creamy Short Shorts
Only Anne Hathaway can make short shorts look this luxe. While out and about in New York City yesterday, the Academy Award–winning star was spotted in a breezy yet luxurious ensemble. She wore an ivory collared shirt, featuring an oversized silhouette and shirred details all over. The blouse draped over a pair of matching short shorts with split hems at the sides. Hathaway completed the look with a pair of bedazzled sandals, a hot pink studded shoulder bag, gold earrings, and black sunglasses.
Anne Hathaway’s Slingback Sandals Merge Comfort With Fashion
Footwear is about two elements: first, function (of course) as it’s crucial that your shoes keep you feeling comfortable and supported while you walk around the neighborhood, attend events, or work out. Second, they’re about appearance and are often utilized as the finishing touch to complete an ensemble. However, it can be a challenge to find shoes that truly do both. Luckily, the search for a style that is both practical and fashion-forward has come to an end, as Anne Hathaway’s slingback sandals just proved that you can have a shoe that checks off both these boxes.
