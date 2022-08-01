ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

UCI receives $4 million matching gift for Center for Jewish Studies

uci.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.uci.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uci.edu

The role of nurses in addressing health disparities

UCI nursing faculty are at the forefront of narrowing the gap. Associate Professor, UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing. Healthcare should be equally accessible to all, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, and other factors. Unfortunately, statistics show that minority groups are more likely to experience significant health...
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

UCI takes first place in EPA Environmental Justice Video Challenge for Students

Irvine, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 — A cross-disciplinary team of engineering, biological sciences, public health and anthropology graduate students from the University of California, Irvine took first place in Phase 1 of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Justice Video Challenge for Students for their “Unearthing Lead: The Power of Historical Maps” entry, which reveals the dangerous levels of lead in soils in Santa Ana.
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

UCI-developed COVID-19 test detects, identifies specific variants with 100% accuracy

Irvine, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 — University of California, Irvine researchers have developed a COVID-19 test that detects and identifies specific SARS-CoV-2 variants with 100% accuracy. In a study, the RNA-encoded viral nucleic acid analytic reporter correctly determined the alpha, gamma, delta, epsilon and omicron genetic mutations in nasopharyngeal clinical samples. This ability could enable healthcare providers to make personalized treatment decisions for improved patient care.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Education
Local
California Society
State
Washington State
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Society
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly impersonated doctor, targeted Spanish-speaking women, performed cosmetic procedures

SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man stands accused of impersonating a medical doctor, targeting Spanish-speaking women, and performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Elias Segoviano allegedly injected his victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, and anesthetics, and he reportedly performed other cosmetic procedures such as thread lifts. Authorities believe there are additional victims and have asked anyone who was treated by Segoviano to report it to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uci.edu

Inaugural UCI Engineering-Los Alamos National Laboratory Fellows Named

Aug. 2, 2022 – UC Irvine’s Samueli School of Engineering has announced the first four recipients of the UCI Engineering-Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Fellowship. This new fellowship, which begins in fall 2022, is part of the collaborative partnership announced earlier this year between the UCI school of engineering and LANL. Los Alamos is the first national lab in this growing partnership between UCI and several Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories. The fellowships are designed to support UCI engineering graduate students working in areas of joint interest with LANL, bridging research and training between the two institutions and creating long-term collaboration between Samueli School faculty and LANL scientists.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uci#Research University#Public University#College#Center For Jewish Studies#Israeli#The Teller Family Chair
uci.edu

Putting the squeeze on Orange County

Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Los Angeles

Man Accused of Practicing Cosmetic Procedures Without License

An Orange County man performed cosmetic procedures on clients and possibly used counterfeit products, prosecutors allege. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, rented a space inside a salon suite for his business called Botox in Anaheim. His car's personalized license plate even said Elias M.D., prosecutors said. He is now facing charges of perjury, unauthorized practice of medicine and falsely indicating he had a medical license, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Battery Developer EnerDel Sets Up Irvine Center

EnerDel Inc., which is focusing on developing lithium-ion batteries for heavy-duty uses, has opened an advanced engineering center in Irvine, underscoring Orange County’s key role in developing electric vehicles and power sources. The office, the company’s second, is at the Cavu office park along MacArthur Boulevard, across the street...
IRVINE, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
danapointtimes.com

Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy