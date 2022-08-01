UCI receives $4 million matching gift for Center for Jewish Studies

news.uci.edu
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Lake Elsinore, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
uci.edu
The role of nurses in addressing health disparities
UCI nursing faculty are at the forefront of narrowing the gap. Associate Professor, UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing. Healthcare should be equally accessible to all, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, and other factors. Unfortunately, statistics show that minority groups are more likely to experience significant health...
uci.edu
UCI takes first place in EPA Environmental Justice Video Challenge for Students
Irvine, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 — A cross-disciplinary team of engineering, biological sciences, public health and anthropology graduate students from the University of California, Irvine took first place in Phase 1 of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Justice Video Challenge for Students for their “Unearthing Lead: The Power of Historical Maps” entry, which reveals the dangerous levels of lead in soils in Santa Ana.
uci.edu
UCI-developed COVID-19 test detects, identifies specific variants with 100% accuracy
Irvine, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 — University of California, Irvine researchers have developed a COVID-19 test that detects and identifies specific SARS-CoV-2 variants with 100% accuracy. In a study, the RNA-encoded viral nucleic acid analytic reporter correctly determined the alpha, gamma, delta, epsilon and omicron genetic mutations in nasopharyngeal clinical samples. This ability could enable healthcare providers to make personalized treatment decisions for improved patient care.
Santa Ana Steers Millions of Federal Bailout Money to Community Services
Santa Ana just got an additional $64 million in federal Coronavirus bailout money in the bank this summer and city officials are planning to spend a good chunk of it on community services and programs. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to appropriate the second half of the $128...
Man allegedly impersonated doctor, targeted Spanish-speaking women, performed cosmetic procedures
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man stands accused of impersonating a medical doctor, targeting Spanish-speaking women, and performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Elias Segoviano allegedly injected his victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, and anesthetics, and he reportedly performed other cosmetic procedures such as thread lifts. Authorities believe there are additional victims and have asked anyone who was treated by Segoviano to report it to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Which Cities Offer The Best Public Pool Access in Orange County?
As Orange County’s summer heats up, many residents are wondering what’s their best option for cooling off at a local pool?. Voice of OC found only a few cities offer a lot of options for residents to take a public dip. Less than half of Orange County’s 34...
uci.edu
Inaugural UCI Engineering-Los Alamos National Laboratory Fellows Named
Aug. 2, 2022 – UC Irvine’s Samueli School of Engineering has announced the first four recipients of the UCI Engineering-Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Fellowship. This new fellowship, which begins in fall 2022, is part of the collaborative partnership announced earlier this year between the UCI school of engineering and LANL. Los Alamos is the first national lab in this growing partnership between UCI and several Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories. The fellowships are designed to support UCI engineering graduate students working in areas of joint interest with LANL, bridging research and training between the two institutions and creating long-term collaboration between Samueli School faculty and LANL scientists.
More Orange County Cities Resist Calls to Switch to District Elections
Under the threats of costly lawsuits, elected officials in Orange County have increasingly found themselves forced to switch to district voting after various groups claimed current election systems disenfranchise minority voters. But this year, city council members in some of the county’s smaller cities like Cypress and Brea have pushed...
Over 100 CSULB faculty sign letter in support of colleague who accused campus police of racial discrimination
Osuna said he was appreciative of "all the solidarity and support from my colleagues and community. The open letter demonstrates that my incident with UPD is not an isolated one.” The post Over 100 CSULB faculty sign letter in support of colleague who accused campus police of racial discrimination appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused of Practicing Cosmetic Procedures Without License
An Orange County man performed cosmetic procedures on clients and possibly used counterfeit products, prosecutors allege. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, rented a space inside a salon suite for his business called Botox in Anaheim. His car's personalized license plate even said Elias M.D., prosecutors said. He is now facing charges of perjury, unauthorized practice of medicine and falsely indicating he had a medical license, officials said.
Orange County Business Journal
Battery Developer EnerDel Sets Up Irvine Center
EnerDel Inc., which is focusing on developing lithium-ion batteries for heavy-duty uses, has opened an advanced engineering center in Irvine, underscoring Orange County’s key role in developing electric vehicles and power sources. The office, the company’s second, is at the Cavu office park along MacArthur Boulevard, across the street...
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
danapointtimes.com
Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen
Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
laschoolreport.com
Three ways L.A. schools are trying to get ahead of chronic absenteeism
Faced with a crisis of chronically absent students last academic year, Los Angeles County education officials have spent the summer training workers to connect with families so children return to class next month. Teachers and social workers have been learning to spot mental health issues; and help parents find resources...
