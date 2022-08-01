ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Reacts to Season 19's First Script, New Series Regulars

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 17

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 17 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic

The Good Fight Final Season Trailer: Who Will Diane Choose?

The end is nigh, and it looks like Diane's love life is more complicated than ever. Paramount+ on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for the sixth and final season of The Good Fight, and we have so many questions. The trailer introduces us to a new man in Diane's life,...
TV Fanatic

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i to Stage Another Crossover With Season Premieres

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will collide again in the fall. According to People, both series are staging another crossover, beginning Monday, September 19 at 9/8c. Yes, that's the date of their season premieres, meaning something huge is about to go down. NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen,...
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Becomes Peacock Exclusive, Ending 57-Year NBC Run

The residents of Salem will be calling Peacock their home this fall. Days of Our Lives will end its 57-year run on NBC before migrating to Peacock exclusively. Vulture first reported the news. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize...
TV Fanatic

The Winchesters: Everything to Know About the Prequel Series

While Supernatural is over, the show's mythology will continue in the form of the prequel series, The Winchesters. The upcoming spin-off on The CW will focus on two very familiar characters, John and Mary Winchester, and take fans on a journey of their origin story and adventurous love life. With...
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 13 Online

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 13 online via TV Fanatic with over 2 options to watch the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S12E13 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon and fuboTV. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details. On The Real Housewives...
TV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 put more people in danger as another big disappearing act changed everything. Meanwhile, her new mentor had some shocking home truths to unleash. Elsewhere, Maria uncovered the truth behind the "messages" from the other side she'd been receiving. How did it all play...
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Stunner: Ellen Pompeo Exits as Series Regular!

Ellen Pompeo has an exciting new role... and it means she will be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy. The glue that holds the medical drama together will star in and executive produce an upcoming orphan-themed drama for Hulu. Hulu says the drama is “inspired by the story of...
TV Fanatic

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Star Reacts to Cancellation Rumors

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered a week ago, so it's hard to believe that cancellation is already on the table. Unfortunately, significant changes are expected at HBO Max following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. With Batgirl and Scoob! being scrapped, despite being effectively completed movies, rumors have...
TV Fanatic

Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
TV Fanatic

Station 19 Sets New Series Regulars Ahead of Season 6

Much like its parent series, Station 19 is staffing up ahead of its fall return. TV Line reports that Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall, and Pat Healey have all been promoted to series regular-status for Season 6. Dandridge plays Chief Natasha Ross, Healy plays former Chief Michael Dixon, and Randall plays...
TV Fanatic

The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Episode 10

Isaac goes through the motions of his day, soundtracked by “Bachelor in Paradise” (Henry Mancini). He replicates a banana and takes it to Dr. Finn. He takes a seat on the bridge where Grayson asks him for an update on the trans-focal array. The crew are observing Bortus...
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season 2 to Premiere in October

HBO has narrowed down the premiere date of The White Lotus Season 2. According to Variety, the premium cabler will allow viewers to check back into the show's satire-filled world in October. Variety first revealed the news, but we don't have a confirmed date in October. If we had to...
TV Fanatic

Everybody Still Hates Chris Nabs Series Order; Chris Rock Returning as Narrator

Everybody Hates Chris is officially getting an animated follow-up. Paramount+ and Comedy Central have confirmed a series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris. What's more, Chris Rock is set to return as the show's narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Prey,' 'The Sandman'

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ron Howard's new film Thirteen Lives will premiere on Prime Video, The Sandman will premiere on Netflix, the latest installment in the Predator franchise will stream on Hulu and award-winning film Belfast will air on HBO Max. Here are some of the film and television options...
TV Fanatic

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss starred on The West Wing as Zoey Bartlet. After a few guest-starring gigs since then, she landed the great role of Peggy on Mad Men. The actress is married to SNL comedian Fred Armisten. She graduated high school two years early and lives in Los Angeles. Moss studied...
TV Fanatic

Batgirl Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After Warner Bros. Scraps Movie

The directors of Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie are speaking out about the controversial decision from the media conglomerate to axe it. “We are saddened and shocked by the news,” reads a joint statement from the pair posted on social media. “We still can’t believe it." "As directors, it...
