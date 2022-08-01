Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer

Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.

STARKSBORO, VT ・ 15 HOURS AGO