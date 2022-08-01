Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer

www.addisonindependent.com
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Breakup of MAUSD didn’t have to happen
Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.
montpelierbridge.org
Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective
When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
Addison Independent
Jessie Raymond: Non-gardener has a change of heart
Summer's not over yet, but I've conducted a preliminary assessment of my 2022 No-Garden Plan, and here are my findings: I'm an idiot.
Addison Independent
Monkton news for Aug. 4
The Monkton Museum and Historical Society and selectboard chair Stephen Pilcher will host a pizza brainstorming party for preserving the 1859 Old Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 1859 Old Town Hall.
Addison Independent
Cornwall thinks green with solar on its town hall
Cornwall's 142-year-old town hall could soon be capped with a 21st century crown of solar panels aimed at saving local taxpayers money while encouraging them to make similar investments in green energy.
Hartford apartments aimed at homeless tenants get final Planning Board approval
The meeting accompanying the 5-2 decision was mellow compared with previous public hearings held over the past few months as Twin Pines sought approval to build the three-story building on land purchased from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford apartments aimed at homeless tenants get final Planning Board approval.
Addison Independent
It’s decision time for Vermont voters
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison County residents will have plenty of reasons to come out to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to cast ballots in a series of primary runoffs that will solidify the final field of candidates for a variety of county, statewide and federal positions that will ultimately be decided in the General Election this November.
Addison Independent
McCauley takes reins as interim college provost
Long-time Middlebury College professor Michelle McCauley will step in as College Provost after Jeff Cason, who held the post, died suddenly on July 14 following a short battle with cancer.
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It's a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area's other clothing resale shops.
Mayor to help unveil solar arrays on Woodstock Ave
Thursday, Aug. 4 — RUTLAND — Same Sun of Vermont announces the completion and commissioning of two ground-mounted solar arrays: a traditional array and a solar carport, designed in partnership with TimberHomes VT, located at The Royal Group, Inc. facility […] Read More The post Mayor to help unveil solar arrays on Woodstock Ave appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Addison Independent
Sherry A. Brooks, 69, formerly of Middlebury
RUTLAND — Sherry A. Brooks, 69, of Rutland, died on July 15, 2022, after a long illness. She was born to the late Wolcott (Brooksie) and Anita (Quesnel) Brooks on Nov. 2, 1952, in Middlebury, Vt. Sherry graduated Middlebury Union High School in 1970. Knowing from an early age...
WCAX
Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bomb threats have been targeting higher education institutions across the United States, including some in our region. Wednesday, CCV in Newport, Southern Vermont College in Bennington and the University of Vermont in Burlington all got calls. UVM tells us they received a call consistent with false...
Addison Independent
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
Myer's Bagels to Move Café to Shelburne Road in South Burlington
Myer's Bagels has been heating up Truck Stop with its Friday night wood-fired pizzas all summer long. Now, Burlington's popular Montréal-style bagel bakery will move to make room for more pies, more bagels and more customer seating. This fall, the Myer's team will shift café and retail operations from...
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Holmes should be new sheriff
I am writing to endorse Ron Holmes, the best candidate for Sheriff of Addison County. Ron places the importance of good citizenship over showmanship! Ron has several years of experience in law enforcement and is honest, ethical, and makes good judgment in assessing situations that need a quick response. Ron has a great desire to keep the community safe for students and seniors, and all those who fall in between.
Colchester Sun
Essex Town votes to not adopt a cannabis control commission at the recommendation of staff
ESSEX TOWN — On Oct. 1, licenses for cannabis retailers can begin to be issued in Vermont, and the state has made one thing very clear to municipalities: you cannot specifically regulate cannabis retail. Darren Schibler, town planner, presented the option of a Cannabis Control Commission to the Town...
Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont
The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday.
Addison Independent
Learn beekeeping history in Salisbury talk
SALISBURY — William Mares will be speaking at Bees Besieged: A History of Beekeeping on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The talk will be held at the Salisbury Meeting House, 853 Maple St., Salisbury. Beekeeping goes back 10,000 years, but bees have been much in the news recently...
WCAX
Super Seniors: Bill McColgan and Bob Nickerson
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Bob Nickerson has new wheels, but it’s definitely not a late model ride. It’s a 1926 Ford Model T truck with a 20-horsepower engine that struggles with the hills at times. But for Bob, it’s a dream as he rides around his neighborhood in...
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
