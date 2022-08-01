New Forest Park phone system

Clayton County District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin has mass-forwarded another e-mail containing allegations about a county employee. This time, the employee is a Clayton County Police officer under grand jury indictment for murder in a Fulton County raid involving the U.S. Marshals Service, and the department head being called on the carpet before other department heads, elected officials, and reporters is Police Chief Kevin Roberts.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO