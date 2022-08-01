ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe man arrested after deputies find more than 5 pounds of narcotics

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they allegedly detected a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the home.

According to authorities, they knocked on the front door and were greeted by a male who immediately exited the home and closed the door. Once the male opened the door, the marijuana smell increased and deputies asked the male for consent to search the home.

Man fatally shoots father before shooting himself, police say

The male denied authorities access to search the residence which forced deputies to obtain a search warrant. Once they were granted a search warrant, deputies began searching the residence and discovered the following items:

  • 33 packs of THC edibles
  • Semi-automatic 9mm Taurus handgun
  • Muzzleloader rifle
  • Digital scales
  • Over five pounds of marijuana

According to deputies, the handgun was reported stolen out of Monroe, La. Deputies identified the male as 36-year-old Joshua Dwaine Bass who denied ownership of the items. According to Bass, he did not live at the residence; however, deputies found Bass’ passport and a Comcast bill with his name inside the home.

Monroe Police Department respond to overnight shooting on Peach Street

Bass was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

As of July 31, 2022, Bass has been released after posting bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

