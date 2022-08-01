Memorial's 'Guardian Angels' project holds successful donation drive

www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Summer Nights at the SC LoungeJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Walk for Kidney Health supports patient programs and education
Aug. 21 event brings together local kidney community. The Walk for Kidney Health will return to the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 21. The annual event is an opportunity for the community to show support for people with kidney disease, share health information and honor organ donors. The walk is this year’s main fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of Western New York.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County announces 'Hope Links' campaign
The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) deputy director and co-chair of the OASIS task force public awareness/involvement subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them, and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” the community together in the face of adversity.
WGRZ TV
Black licensed therapist opens up new office in Depew focusing on the Black community
DEPEW, N.Y. — One of the first Black-owned private mental health practices in Western New York just opened its doors in July. It's been an important resource, especially during the pandemic and after the Tops mass shooting. The new space is for people to focus on their mental health...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo program fostering positive development in young Black men
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new initiative in the city of Buffalo is helping young men of color find a safe space for self-development during their teen years. Unleash Your Greatness is a year-long program that gets underway on Friday with leadership teaching them everything from how to build self-confidence to the proper way to tie a necktie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKBW-TV
'Friends of Night People' allowing displaced people a place to turn to for necessities
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Larry Norwood has come to Friends of Night People for the last 20 years. Friends of Night People client, Larry Norwood said, "[I come] from a dysfunctional family, but from a good family. I struggled with alcohol and addiction, homelessness, depression. I had nowhere to go."
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
Mystery Purple Heart belonging to Buffalo native returned to family in ceremony
The City of Good Neighbors, helping to reunite a family with a long lost Military Honor. A Purple Heart was first awarded to Buffalo native Adam Strauch, 70 years ago.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
What you can enjoy at the Niagara County Fair this week, August 3-7
Food, entertainment, 4-H animals, exhibits and more are available to enjoy for five days of fair fun in Niagara County.
wnypapers.com
Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence presents 2022 Innovation Summit: 'Built to Thrive'
Speakers across the retail food and service sectors will share their insights on reimagining a pathway to growth and innovation at the 2022 Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence Summit, to be held Wednesday, Sept. 21. The conference, which begins at 11:45 a.m. with lunch and a welcome from...
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for information about Donavan Drive homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Luis Marrero. Marrero was killed on May 4 on Donovan Drive in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
National bus driver shortage predicted to impact Buffalo schools this year
The Buffalo Public School District anticipates that the national bus driver shortage will impact yellow bus transportation this upcoming school year.
buffalorising.com
City of Buffalo’s Community Meeting for LaSalle Station Redevelopment
The City of Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) are inviting University Heights residents to attend a public meeting for the LaSalle Station Redevelopment Project on Thursday, August 4, at 6pm at the Gloria J. Parks Community Center (3242 Main Street). The LaSalle Equitable Transit-Oriented Development (ETOD) kick-off...
Deputies at Erie County Holding Center prevent suicide
No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.
Niagara Falls neighborhood with big rat problem
“There's a horrendous rat problem here. They're like everywhere,” declared Kyle Walker, resident, Niagara Falls. “They’re like everywhere — every day you see rates.”
The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY
Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
Comments / 0