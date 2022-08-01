Phillies, Dave Dombrowski reportedly have interest in Jackie Bradley Jr.

Dave Dombrowski saw first-hand how Jackie Bradley Jr. can impact a World Series run. So when there is word that the Phillies president of baseball operations is kicking the tires on a reunion with the outfielder, it should come as little surprise.

The Phillies currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League, sitting at 55-47 after winning their last five games. The Red Sox, conversely, are 3 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot, residing one game under .500.

While Bradley Jr. has struggled this season offensively - hitting .210 with a .578 OPS - he has shown signs of life as of late, carrying an .862 OPS since the All-Star break thanks in part to a two-double performance Sunday.

Bradley Jr. remains one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, an area the Phillies are clearly prioritizing improving upon. He is making $9.5 million this season while carrying a mutual option for $12 million in 2023.

