South Shore Arts Summer Musical Festival Hosts Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra
A choir of string instruments sang songs as old as rhyme on the night of July 30th as South Shore Arts Summer Musical Festival welcomed the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra for their 16th year of participation. Hundreds of members of the Crown Point and surrounding communities were in the audience,...
Pulaski Park Skate Park to Re-open
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation are pleased to announce that Hammond’s Pulaski Park Skate Park will re-open Thursday, August 4, 2022. Last month the skate park was closed due to repetitive vandalism and graffiti at the park. With ongoing requests to...
Valparaiso Police Department connects with community members through 18th annual National Night Out
The Valparaiso Police Department held its 18th annual National Night Out on August 2. This event allows members of the police department to travel to different neighborhoods within the community and connect with the community members. “National Night Out is a fantastic event. It allows us to get out into...
FOUR WINDS INVITATIONAL STREET RENAMING CEREMONY ON MONDAY, AUGUST 8 AT 10 A.M. EASTERN
WHO: Representatives from the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Four Winds Casinos, and South Bend Country Club. Rebecca Richards, Chairwoman, Pokagon Band Tribal Council. Clayton Mason, Chief Financial Officer, Four Winds Casinos. Scott Brewer, Senior VP of Government and Community Relations & Security, Four Winds Casinos.
Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament
The sun shone brightly in Michigan City for Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament on Sunday, July 31. About 150 golfers from all over the country gathered with their friends and families at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course to take part in the fun competition. It didn’t matter if you were playing or just watching—everyone left with some unforgettable memories.
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton charging forward with a big bang
To commemorate July 4, fireworks were set off in Hawthorne Park honoring a day of hard-won independence. The event began at 9 a.m. with a parade leading from Yost Elementary School and ended in Hawthorne Park. Following the parade, guests enjoyed a pancake breakfast provided by the Chesterton Lions Club,...
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
Community Healthcare System to Host Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair at St. Catherine Hospital
Stroke and diabetes are the fifth- and eighth-leading causes of death and disability in the United States, respectively. To help educate the public and offer support, Community Healthcare System will host a Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at St. Catherine Hospital’s Professional Office Building, 4320 Fir St. in East Chicago. Free health screenings will be offered from 9 am to noon, and presentations will be held from 12:30 to 2 pm.
Orthopedic surgeon joins Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Bryan Boyer, MD, has joined the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center. Dr. Boyer received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind. His residency was at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and his fellowship was at Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship in Columbus, Ohio.
South Suburban College’s student-centric vision breaks barriers for students enrolling in fall semester
The fall semester is quickly approaching at South Suburban College (SSC) and the time to register is now. Various options are offered to guide students on their path to success. The team is thrilled to welcome new and returning students to both the Main Campus in South Holland and to the Oak Forest Center. “We’re gearing up for another great school year and are eagerly awaiting the return of our students,” said SSC Vice President of Student & Enrollment Services, Deborah Baness King, Ph.D.
Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project
The Crown Point Board of Works has awarded a bid for the first phase of the Sauerman Woods Drainage Improvements project. During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Board of Works approved a $2.36 million bid from Austgen Equipment. The bid was taken under advisement during the Board’s July 20, 2022, meeting.
South Suburban College to Host Forklift Operator Training Classes at Oak Forest Center
Forklift Operator Training will be offered in August and September at the South Suburban College (SSC) Oak Forest Center. This 8-hour certification course covers the basic forklift driving skills needed to obtain a Forklift Operator Certification. The cost for each Forklift Operator Training course is $179.00 per person. Sessions will...
Latitude Commercial spearheads business development in the Region
Business is booming in the Region, and since inventory is low, stakes are high for businesses looking to move into the area. “It's a race to get to the property. A lot of these businesses are still coming over from Illinois, and new franchises that might not have had anything out here yet are really starting to try and plan a flagship out here. It's really just the lack of inventory right now. The market itself is very strong,” said Latitude Commerical Co-Founder and Senior Vice President Brett McDermott.
Porter-Starke Services Opens On-Site Pharmacy at Knox Office
Porter-Starke Services has opened a full-service, on-site pharmacy at their Knox location. The pharmacy, operated by Genoa Healthcare, will allow clients and patients greater ease-of-access to their prescription medicine needs without having to travel offsite. It also means that Genoa pharmacy staff will be able to more easily coordinate with Porter-Starke employees for client medical needs.
Long-term busing between Carroll Ave. & Gary/Chicago Airport stations
In order to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line announces a long-term busing schedule for passengers between Gary/Chicago Airport (Clark Rd.) and Carroll Ave. stations. Train service between Gary/Chicago Airport and Millennium and between Carroll Ave. and South Bend Airport will operate as normal.
Franciscan Health Crown Point advances lung cancer program with Ion robotic bronchoscopy
Patients in Crown Point will have the potential for earlier lung cancer diagnosis, thanks to the new Ion robotic bronchoscopy platform recently installed at Franciscan Health Crown Point. According to the American Cancer Society, more patients die from lung cancer annually than breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer combined,...
