ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England aim for lasting change as fans serenade Euro 2022 champions

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDLMu_0h0UaUUp00

England ’s players were once again serenaded and supported by adoring fans as they paraded the Euro 2022 trophy at Trafalgar Square.

To paraphrase the most quoted commentary of all time, ‘they think it’s all over’ – now the Lionesses are hoping it is just the beginning.

Sarina Wiegman’s side beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday to win the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

Some 7,000 supporters then flocked to Trafalgar Square on Monday and there was so much interest that fans who could not get in gathered on the steps of the National Gallery just to get a vantage point.

Former England international and BBC pundit Alex Scott introduced the players on to the stage shortly after 12.30pm and started a rendition of ‘Football’s coming home’.

Manager Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and goalscorers Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly led the squad on to the stage to raucous cheers.

Williamson said she hoped the tournament could lead to lasting change for the game across the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8h9M_0h0UaUUp00

“I think the legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game, the young girls and the women who can look up and aspire to be us,” she said.

The Arsenal defender also hailed Wiegman as the “missing ingredient”, revealing that the players had “partied more than they had played football” in the last 24 hours.

“We’ve changed the game, hopefully in this country and across the world,” she said.

England men’s captain Harry Kane had tweeted to Toone on Sunday: “Take a bow for that finish”.

Asked about that onstage, Toone joked: “Yeah, I taught him that.

Kelly, referencing her ecstatic celebrations after her winning goal, said: “The shirt’s staying on!”

Confetti cannons and giant sparklers greeted England once again lifting the trophy, with Wiegman then encouraged to lift it by herself to more acclaim.

The squad sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Freed From Desire’ – the song repackaged by Lionesses crowds as “Beth Mead’s on fire” – before Rachel Daly grabbed the mic to lead a chorus of ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan , was first on stage and received a mixed response as he hailed a “game-changing” moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6wWu_0h0UaUUp00

He also called for the whole squad to be given New Year Honours, something which was cheered.

“We’ve waited decades for football to come home, these women have brought it home,” he said before making his way off stage.

Lucy Bronze also got the crowd cheering as she said the aim was now to win the World Cup, while Jill Scott said her hopes were that women’s football would now be known as ‘football’ following the success.

That now has to be the aim if the Lionesses are to build on their historic achievement and fulfil their lasting aim of changing society.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Sarina Wiegman
The Independent

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea consider record bid for defender Wesley Fofana

What the papers sayChelsea are mulling a record-breaking offer for 21-year-old Leicester defender Wesley Fofana after having an initial £60million bid rejected, according to the Daily Mail. The paper writes the Blues are willing to go beyond £80m – the record fee for a defender set in 2019 when Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United.The Mirror adds that Thomas Tuchel is also eyeing 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose team are reportedly willing to see him go.Meanwhile, Manchester United will walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea over 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA
The Independent

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#The National Gallery#Arsenal#Acro
The Independent

On This Day in 2019: Manchester United sign Harry Maguire for world-record fee

Manchester United completed the signing of England defender Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80million on this day in 2019.The England international, then 26, signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further year in a deal that involved a world-record fee for a defender.Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester but Leicester held out for their valuation and the fee surpassed the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.Maguire told United’s official website: “I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal will look to get their Premier League top four bid off to a winning start as they open the season away to Crystal Palace under the lights at Selhurst Park tonight.Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, losing out to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for fourth, but have made significant additions in the transfer market over the summer.The arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and his pre-season form means there is optimism at the Emirates, as they look to avoid another shock opening defeat.Arsenal were beaten by Brentford in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success

Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
The Independent

New voice Drury set as NBC opens 10th Premier League season

Peter Drury's voice has been synonymous with the Premier League for over 20 years. As he embarks on his first season as NBC's play-by-play announcer, his new bosses have made one thing clear — don't change the style.“That’s a very strong message I get,” Drury said as he prepared for the opening weekend of games. “I’m not thinking of myself necessarily as speaking to any other audience than I already have done over the years. It’s my job simply to tell the story of the game. That doesn’t change whether I’m in the UK or America, or anywhere else in...
NFL
ESPN

England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October

Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
SOCCER
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to top Pool B, Australia await in netball semi-finals

Jess Thirlby's team rattled New Zealand from the outset at the NEC Arena and forced their opponents into constant personnel changes throughout the 60 minutes. After a commanding start, England were reeled back in and held a narrow 25-24 half-time lead. However, they controlled the second half exceptionally well and thrived off the support of the home crowd.
SPORTS
The Guardian

WSL clubs see ticket demand surge after Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win

The impact of England’s Euro 2022 success was underlined on Wednesday when Women’s Super League clubs reported significant increases in interest from fans. Brighton said they had sold more season tickets since Saturday – the day before the final at Wembley – than in the whole of last season and there was a similar picture elsewhere. The season starts on 9 September.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle

Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
WORLD
The Independent

Maisie review: Tender documentary captures Britain’s oldest drag artist in all her sequined glory

Dir: Lee Cooper. Starring: David Raven, Paul O’Grady, Jason Sutton, Dave Lynn. 15, 75 minutesDavid Raven doesn’t like the term “drag queen”. He prefers to be known as a “drag artiste” when he performs as his sensational alter-ego Maisie Trollette, a role in which he’s been dazzling audiences for over half a century. First-time feature director Lee Cooper’s sweet, soulful documentary Maisie captures Raven in the run-up to his 85th birthday celebrations and provides a joyful insight into the trailblazing life of Britain’s oldest working drag performer.Raven first made his name in the Eighties alongside fellow drag artiste Jimmy Court...
MOVIES
The Independent

Boxer bags first Commonwealth Games medal for tiny island nation of Niue

Boxer Duken Tutakitoa-Williams took just five minutes to seal his place in Commonwealth Games history by winning Niue’s first-ever medal.With a population of around 1,600, it was perhaps no surprise that Niue – a coral atoll in the Pacific Ocean 375 miles to the east of Tonga – had never made its way onto the medal table at five previous Games.But heavyweight Tutakitoa-Williams ended that wait by stopping his Cook Islands opponent Michael Schuster in the second round of their quarter-final contest at Birmingham 2022.“I set out to become the first Niuean to win a medal and I’ve got it...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy