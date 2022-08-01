Minnesota Timberwolves 10 Best Sneakers This Season

Ranking best sneakers worn by Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the regular season ten games over .500 and still had to go through the Play-In Tournament. It speaks to the competitiveness of the Western Conference.

What is scary is the team has only gotten better this offseason. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Timberwolves players last season.

Timberwolves Best Kicks 21-22

10. adidas Crazy BYW X 2.0 'Black White' Player: Anthony Edwards Date: February 8, 2022 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Release Date: July 1, 2020 Average Resale Price: N/A Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

9. Nike LeBron 18 Low 'Stewie Griffin' Player: Malik Beasley Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: September 3, 2021 Average Resale Price: $148 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

8. Nike Kyrie 7 '1 World 1 People' Player: Jarred Vanderbilt Date: March 11, 2022 Opponent: Orlando Magic Release Date: October 1, 2021 Average Resale Price: $153 Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

7. Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 PE Player: Karl-Anthony Towns Date: January 11, 2022 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

6. Nike PG 5 'Drew League' Player: Patrick Beverley Date: January 2, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: February 15, 2022 Average Resale Price: $173 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

5. Nike Kyrie Low 4 'Keep Sue Fresh' Player: Taurean Prince Date: January 16, 2022 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: April 12, 2021 Average Resale Price: $182 Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' Player: Jarred Vanderbilt Date: January 2, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: December 24, 2020 Average Resale Price: $629 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'EYBL' Player: Naz Reid Date: February 28, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: $1,263 David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

2. Li-Ning Wade Shadow 3 Player: D'Angelo Russell Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: N/A Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1. Nike KD 5 Elite 'EYBL' Player: Nathan Knight Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: May 1, 2013 Average Resale Price: $421 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

Stephen Curry Teases 10th Signature Sneaker

Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of 21-22 Season

NBA Players You Didn't Know Had Signature Sneakers