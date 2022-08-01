ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Timberwolves 10 Best Sneakers This Season

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Ranking best sneakers worn by Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the regular season ten games over .500 and still had to go through the Play-In Tournament. It speaks to the competitiveness of the Western Conference.

What is scary is the team has only gotten better this offseason. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Timberwolves players last season.

Timberwolves Best Kicks 21-22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKOfu_0h0UaJ2400

10. adidas Crazy BYW X 2.0 'Black White'

Player: Anthony Edwards

Date: February 8, 2022

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Release Date: July 1, 2020

Average Resale Price: N/A

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWxzg_0h0UaJ2400

9. Nike LeBron 18 Low 'Stewie Griffin'

Player: Malik Beasley

Date: December 21, 2021

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Release Date: September 3, 2021

Average Resale Price: $148

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tA8n9_0h0UaJ2400

8. Nike Kyrie 7 '1 World 1 People'

Player: Jarred Vanderbilt

Date: March 11, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic

Release Date: October 1, 2021

Average Resale Price: $153

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dASnG_0h0UaJ2400

7. Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 PE

Player: Karl-Anthony Towns

Date: January 11, 2022

Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZSSJ_0h0UaJ2400

6. Nike PG 5 'Drew League'

Player: Patrick Beverley

Date: January 2, 2022

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers

Release Date: February 15, 2022

Average Resale Price: $173

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDs8E_0h0UaJ2400

5. Nike Kyrie Low 4 'Keep Sue Fresh'

Player: Taurean Prince

Date: January 16, 2022

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

Release Date: April 12, 2021

Average Resale Price: $182

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02epPY_0h0UaJ2400

4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Player: Jarred Vanderbilt

Date: January 2, 2022

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers

Release Date: December 24, 2020

Average Resale Price: $629

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9CW1_0h0UaJ2400

3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'EYBL'

Player: Naz Reid

Date: February 28, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: $1,263

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZF9eI_0h0UaJ2400

2. Li-Ning Wade Shadow 3

Player: D'Angelo Russell

Date: December 21, 2021

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1. Nike KD 5 Elite 'EYBL'

Player: Nathan Knight

Date: December 21, 2021

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Release Date: May 1, 2013

Average Resale Price: $421

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

