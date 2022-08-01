Funeral Details Released For Amish Mother Of 8 Killed In Central PA Farm Tractor Rollover

Members of two Amish families have been identified as the victims of a deadly accidental farm vehicle rollover crash, authorities say.

Katie Ann Stoltzfus, 36, two of her daughters, Mary Etta, 14, and Naomi Rose, 7, all of Brogue, and Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, 9, of Lancaster, all died from blunt force trauma at the scene of the accidental farm tractor rollover crash in the 1100 block of Furnace Road near the intersection at Indian Steps Road in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m., on Friday, July 29, according to Pennsylvania state police and the York County coroner's office.

The four victims were pronounced deceased at 1:30 p.m. that day by Deputy coroners Carissa McLyman and Karen Frank, who were assisted by Deputy Coroner in-training Scott Pennewell.

"An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer," state police say. "Twelve individuals were riding in the trailer when the operator of the tractor traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll."

Six others— including more children— were taken to area hospitals by ambulances and helicopters, and the man operating the farm tractor was transported from the scene in serious condition, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

The roadway was closed also The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and Criminal Investigation Unit investigated.

Caleb Emmanuel Fisher

Caleb Emmanuel Fisher was a member of the Old Order Amish Church, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Mervin J. and Malinda King Fisher; brothers, Jamie Luke and Jeffrey Ryan; sisters, Marcia, Caroline, and Janessa; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Naomi King, York County.; paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Lydiann Fisher, Gordonville; maternal great-grandparents, Rachel King and Rebecca King, his obituary details.

His funeral was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 1, at his home preceded by a viewing, he was buried at Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville, his obituary states.

The Stoltzfus Family

Stoltzfus and her daughters lived on a farm in the 800 block of Goram Road, Brogue, according to her obituary.

She was born in Gordonville and her daughter Mary Etta was born in Strasburg and Naomi Rose was born in Brogue, the obituary explains.

She is survived by her husband Amos F. Stoltzfus, their six other children Elmer Lee, Anna Marie, Marlin, Rebekah, Nathan, and Amanda Stoltzfus; her parents, Elmer S. & Naomi S. Beiler King of Brogue; her seven siblings: Stephen S., husband of Ruthie King Stoltzfus of Payton, CO, Daniel Jay husband of Catherine Lynn Stoltzfus King of Gap, Linda B. wife of Mervin J. Fisher of Gordonville, Annie Marie, wife of Benjamin Stoltzfus of Lititz, Mary Ruth wife of Arlan M. King of Gordonville, Melvin John King and Nathan B. King, both of Paradise; and her mother-in-law, Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus, wife of John Stoltzfus of Quarryville and the late Melvin Stoltzfus, the obituary details.

The family will have joint funeral services at 808 Goram Road, Brogue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2. Friends of the family are invited to come to the home anytime between the death announcement and the 9 a.m. service. All three will be interred in the Chanceford Amish Cemetery, according to the obituary.