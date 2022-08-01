ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier East football starts today

By Brandon Baker
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) V- Time has flown by and it does not seem possible, but Monday, Aug. 1 officially begins fall football practice for the Greenbrier East Spartans.

The team will practice for about three weeks before kicking off the season on Aug. 26 at home against Point Pleasant. East also will have scrimmages on Aug. 12 and 19.

East will be a little younger this year, but they also return some big production at key areas as well, but one thing is for certain; head coach Ray Lee is excited and ready to go.

“This is always a great time of the year. After watching the players progress in the offseason and then seeing the excitement in their eyes on the first day of practice. We lost a good number of seniors and their leadership, but we have some good players returning in certain areas that should complement with our younger players. It will be an interesting year with a lot of excitement and fun,” Lee said.

During these weeks of practice, players get their chance to impress their coaches and try to get more playing time, so it can really benefit some of the aforementioned younger guys.

“Fall camp is great time for our young players to really get a grasp learning on what we’re doing, and it gives them an opportunity to get plenty of reps without a lot of pressure,” Lee said.

Lee said he expects every player and every position to work hard and give it their all, but there is one spot he may watch a little closer

“All of our positions are competitive, and it is expected that every player competes every day in everything we do. We emphasize being a competitor in everything they do,” Lee said.

“Our offensive line will be young and inexperienced so there will be some interesting battles for positions in that area,” he continued.

Although camp starts the same time every season, not all practice times are created equal.

“Every year is different because you have an idea of what you have and what you would like to do, but you never know how it will develop because there will be some surprises and also disappointments. You have time to make adjustments before the season opener,” Lee concluded.

Practice updates will be available periodically over the next few weeks.

