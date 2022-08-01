Historical Preservation Commission seeks prospective volunteers for 2 openings

voiceofmuscatine.com
West Liberty receives $100,000 grant to restore condemned building
The city of West Liberty recently received a $100,000 state grant to restore a dilapidated building into brand new apartments and commercial space. The restoration project centers around the condemned building located at 115 E. Third St. in West Liberty. When complete, the revamped building will house an array of businesses in the front of the building, Liberty Public House in the rear, and two apartments upstairs.
Tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway on agenda for tonight’s Council meeting
The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday, August 4, in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa. A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with...
John E. Galewski
John E. Galewski, 81, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the SS. Mary Mathias Catholic Church in Muscatine. The Reverend Chris Weber will be officiating. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Lane Hansen, John Favourite, Matt Hollingsworth, Robbie Rock, Chad Vaughn and Alex Vaughn. Online condolences may be made at.
Experiment with acrylic paint and florals this Saturday at the Art Center
Learn how to beautifully execute a pristine floral portrait with acrylic paint at the Muscatine Art Center this weekend from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, August 6, local artist Kay Flanders will guide painters through the process and provide tips, techniques, and added encouragement. Brief mentions of design elements will also be discussed for your benefit.
