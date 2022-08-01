ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Obituary: Sally Jo Hagi McMillen

 3 days ago

MCMILLEN

Sally Jo Hagi McMillen died July 30, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House from complications of myasthenia gravis, kidney failure, and a host of other ailments. She is no longer suffering, but the light of my life has gone out.

She was born September 4, 1939 to Joseph and Goldie Mae Williamson Hagi in Clarksburg, WV. She spent the WWII years in Virginia Beach, as her father worked in the shipyards.

She graduated from Doddridge County High School, Class of 1957. She went to Baltimore to work; there she met her soul mate, Dale McMillen, who was also a West Virgina transplant. They were married January 3, 1958 and lived in Maryland for 20 years. They built a house and farmed for 38 years near Meadow Bridge, WV. The last 7 years were spent in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

She was a woman of many talents and interests, making and selling crafts, caring for her flower beds, and making her famous pickles. She was an avid collector of small teddy bears.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by all her siblings and a daughter, Traci Ann.

She is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Roland Dale McMillen, till death did us part; a daughter, Shari Lenhart (Denny) of Thurmont, MD; a son, Mike (Carolyn) of Charleston, WV; granddaughters, Kristi Taylor (Justin) of Hagerstown, MD and Kandice Kollada (Jeff) of Thurmont, MD; sister-in-law, Betty Hagi of Clarksburg, WV; brothers-in-law, Dr. J Wayne McMillen of Meadow Bridge, WV and GT Sands of Sall Branch, TN; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs. Godspeed.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: Sally Jo Hagi McMillen appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

