Lewisburg, WV

Obituary: Charles Lee Johnson, 80

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
JOHNSON

Charles Lee Johnson, of Lewisburg, formerly of Rainelle, WV, passed away at 80 years of age at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV, on July 28, 2022.

Charles, was born on June 30, 1942, in Crichton, WV; he was the first child born to the late Charles T. Johnson and Kathleen Shawver Johnson.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet Hoover Johnson; their two daughters, Charlena Johnson Moul and husband, Robert Ray Moul Jr., of Statesville, NC, and Marilea Johnson Butcher of Renick, WV; a grandson, Alex Moul; a granddaughter Emily Moul Knox and husband, Sage; a great-granddaughter, Skylar Rayne Knox, all of Statesville, NC; a sister, Carolyn Johnson Hunter and husband, Kermit of Rainelle; a brother, Jerry Johnson of Tampa, FL; and nieces, Christina Martin and Susan Simms; as well as a host of close cousins, relatives, and friends.

Charles was a faithful member of Sewell Valley Baptist Church in Rainelle, before moving to Lewisburg, and then faithfully attended Salem Presbyterian Church in Organ Cave. He was a member of the Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years, retiring from the department in 1999 as Assistant Chief and President of the board. Following Graduation from Rainelle High School in 1960, he was employed by Herb May at May’s Texaco Service Station for a few years. He was a skilled mechanic and employed by Martin Motor Company for 14 years; he later retired from Greenbrier Motors as a Service Writer after 22 years. He loved spending time with his family and playing gospel music on his guitar.

Visitation will be held on August 1, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

The Funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022, at Salem Presbyterian Church in Organ Cave with Pastor Kermit Hunter and Rev. Kristi Moore officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department at 212 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle, WV 25962, or the Salem Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 71, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

