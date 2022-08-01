Man killed in Oswego County construction accident

www.localsyr.com
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say
Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
UPDATE: Serious car crash on Younglove Road in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash along Younglove Road near Red Creek in the Town of Wolcott. Investigators confirmed at least one infant was injured. New York State Police were unable to share any more information, saying only that this was...
Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the Brownville area sent a woman to the hospital with broken bones over the weekend. State police said it happened at 4 p.m. Sunday on Route 12. Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road,...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22
Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
Seneca Falls Police Chief to Replace Cayuga County Undersheriff
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
Cop Logs – Oswego PD: 7/29/22 – 8/1/22
On 08/01/2022 at 09:09 p.m., Michael E. Chorley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Chorley was then transported to OPD where he was processed and later issued an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at 01:30 p.m.
After fatal crashes, motorcyclists urge safety
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Motorcyclists are urging common sense safety after fatal crashes in northern and central New York. Over the last week, Brett Vansant, 55, of Macomb, died in a crash in Theresa, and Bruce Hinman, 74, of Parish, died in a crash in the Town of Mexico.
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
Large fire at Clarendon Heights Apartments
(WSYR-TV) — The smoke could be seen for miles across the Syracuse skyline as a large fire broke out at an apartment complex on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road in Syracuse on Thursday, August 4 at 12:09 p.m. Fire Chief Michael Monds of the Syracuse Fire Department says the fire...
Man stabbed in Destiny USA, police say
(UPDATE 8/4/2022 3:45 p.m.) — According to Syracuse Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing in the store Against All Odds located inside Destiny USA on August 4, 2022, around 2 p.m. Officers found a 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the stomach and was then taken to Upstate...
3 shot in Syracuse Tuesday night on same block and just over an hour apart
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after four were shot within four hours, three people were shot just over one hour part in Syracuse on Tuesday night. The three people were injured in two separate shootings on Tuesday evening and all took place on the 200 block of Sabine Street, police say.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Natalie Steele, 16 years of age, of Fulton, was reported missing by her guardian on August 1, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Steele has been known to frequent locations in Oswego...
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
