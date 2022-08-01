Mary Bridge’s Loves to Read Program Makes Hospital Visits Better for Kids

www.southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Summer Sounds, Art Fest, and Sound Bites
Enjoy live, outdoor music at Auburn’s Les Gove Park this summer with the Summer Sounds concert series. Performances are on Thursday evenings. This week, pack up blankets and a picnic and enjoy music from Janis Lives, a Janis Joplin tribute band, from 6:30-8 p.m. Next week, catch New Age Flamenco. Learn more here.
The Stranger
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!
August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
Sip & Savor: Night Market, Cider, and Summer Bake
Support local businesses and browse local vendors at the Puyallup Night Market. The Market runs from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday this summer at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. You can also find the market at the Motion Church South Hill Campus on Fridays from 4 p.m. There will be live music, food, and drink. Learn more here.
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
New 'ear seeding' trend is based on traditional Chinese medicine
EDMONDS, Wash. — New beauty trend “ear seeding” is sweeping TikTok — but it’s actually based on ancient Chinese medicine, and you can have it done in Edmonds. Trinda Hartman is a licensed reflexology practitioner and massage therapist with a certificate in ear seeding. "I...
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Vashon Film Institute Announces Festival Lineup
The Vashon Film Institute, a new nonprofit supporting regional independent filmmaking, announced recently the lineup for the first Vashon Island Film Festival. The event, set for Aug. 12-14, will include 10 features and 10 shorts that have recently received positive attention on the festival circuit. The VIFF also will offer additional movie-centric events like a gala, a couple seminars with prominent film-industry figures, and a “Saturday Night Soirée.”
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
Missing Family Member Located Deceased at Pipe Lake
Covington, WA: On Monday, August 1, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned family stating a 71-year-old family member had not returned from a walk. They went looking for her and found her dog tied up by Pipe Lake in Covington, and her shoes in the water.
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
UW expert says the housing market is the key factor causing homelessness
Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to Homelessness is a Housing Problem, a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern. Colburn is an assistant professor of real...
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
Family suing Mt. Bachelor after 9-year-old son died in skiing accident
The family of a 9-year-old boy from Tacoma who died in a skiing accident in January 2021 is filing a lawsuit against Mt. Bachelor.
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
