ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

CUPHD to no longer reach out to COVID-19 patients

By Press Release
newschannel20.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

ISU scholarship of slain Lyft driver now online after reaching $25K goal

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The scholarship in the name of the Kristian Philphotts who was killed while driving Lyft back in January is now posted on Illinois State University's website. The Dr. Kristian "KP" Philpotts Memorial scholarship will provide one Veterinarian student with at least $1,000 when they are...
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Back to school bash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Families in need of school supplies have a chance to grab some for free this weekend. A back-to-school bash is being held on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Decatur at the Children Museum of Illinois. Free backpacks will be available for the...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Parkland College teaching students how to fix electric cars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As more people switch to electric vehicles, Parkland College is preparing its automotive students to fix them by providing a new Electric Ford Mustang. According to the Illinois Secretary Of State, there are nearly 46,645 electric vehicles registered in Illinois as of last month. That...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Lightning strikes Logan Correctional Center

LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — A guard tower at the Logan Correctional Center was damaged by lightning Tuesday morning. After the tower was struck, the tower caught on fire. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control. Prison staff was able to evacuate the tower safely and no...
LINCOLN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign County, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign, IL
Health
Champaign County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
newschannel20.com

Savoy man charged with making terrorism threats

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Michael Miller, a 54-year-old man from Savoy, was arraigned in court Tuesday, August 2, on accusations he threatened to commit a mass shooting on the intersection of Green and First Streets in Champaign, according to the state's attorney's office. On July 24, Miller sent a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man chases U of I student, steals credit card

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In Champaign, a man was arrested for possession of a stolen credit card, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and on a Champaign County warrant for theft. Edward F. Bennett, 27, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. on August 2, near Third and Daniel streets. Police say on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Man accused of threatening mass shooting at Champaign intersection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Savoy man has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Michael Miller, 54, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at First and Green streets in Champaign. Charges were filed after Miller allegedly sent hundreds of emails to Champaign Mayor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman arrested for murder after deadly fight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul woman is dead after a physical altercation with another woman, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. Rantoul Police were called around 12:37 p.m. Monday to Carle Foundation Hospital for a battery victim. She died about 10 minutes later. Northrup identified the woman...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#General Health
newschannel20.com

Man charged after deadly drag race crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul man is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that killed another man. Justin T. Shields, 21, is accused of drag racing 34-year-old Scott A. Boyne on June 12. Illinois State Police (ISP) believe the two were drag racing on...
RANTOUL, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A 54-year-old man is facing meth charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. It happened on Route 16 in Charleston. Police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Darren F. Chism. While the vehicle was being searched an officer...
CHARLESTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Severe weather leaves cars stuck on flooded roads

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Severe flooding in Decatur had many roads looking more like rivers Tuesday morning. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) offers these four tips for when flooding strikes:. Never drive or walk into flooded areas. An array of hidden hazards could disable your vehicle or put...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Logan County

LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly Monday morning in Logan County. It was on the ground for about three minutes starting at 5:12 a.m. Monday on the far west side of Beason, Illinois. It traveled 1.85 miles with an...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschannel20.com

Woman in critical condition after shooting, suspect arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An Urbana woman has been arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm. Urbana police say they were called to the 2000 block of South Philo Road on Sunday, July 24 for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they found a 30-year-old Urbana woman with...
URBANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy