CUPHD to no longer reach out to COVID-19 patients

ISU scholarship of slain Lyft driver now online after reaching $25K goal
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The scholarship in the name of the Kristian Philphotts who was killed while driving Lyft back in January is now posted on Illinois State University's website. The Dr. Kristian "KP" Philpotts Memorial scholarship will provide one Veterinarian student with at least $1,000 when they are...
Back to school bash in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Families in need of school supplies have a chance to grab some for free this weekend. A back-to-school bash is being held on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Decatur at the Children Museum of Illinois. Free backpacks will be available for the...
Parkland College teaching students how to fix electric cars
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As more people switch to electric vehicles, Parkland College is preparing its automotive students to fix them by providing a new Electric Ford Mustang. According to the Illinois Secretary Of State, there are nearly 46,645 electric vehicles registered in Illinois as of last month. That...
Lightning strikes Logan Correctional Center
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — A guard tower at the Logan Correctional Center was damaged by lightning Tuesday morning. After the tower was struck, the tower caught on fire. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control. Prison staff was able to evacuate the tower safely and no...
Savoy man charged with making terrorism threats
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Michael Miller, a 54-year-old man from Savoy, was arraigned in court Tuesday, August 2, on accusations he threatened to commit a mass shooting on the intersection of Green and First Streets in Champaign, according to the state's attorney's office. On July 24, Miller sent a...
Police: Man chases U of I student, steals credit card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In Champaign, a man was arrested for possession of a stolen credit card, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and on a Champaign County warrant for theft. Edward F. Bennett, 27, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. on August 2, near Third and Daniel streets. Police say on...
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at Champaign intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Savoy man has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Michael Miller, 54, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at First and Green streets in Champaign. Charges were filed after Miller allegedly sent hundreds of emails to Champaign Mayor...
Woman arrested for murder after deadly fight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul woman is dead after a physical altercation with another woman, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. Rantoul Police were called around 12:37 p.m. Monday to Carle Foundation Hospital for a battery victim. She died about 10 minutes later. Northrup identified the woman...
Man charged after deadly drag race crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul man is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that killed another man. Justin T. Shields, 21, is accused of drag racing 34-year-old Scott A. Boyne on June 12. Illinois State Police (ISP) believe the two were drag racing on...
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A 54-year-old man is facing meth charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. It happened on Route 16 in Charleston. Police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Darren F. Chism. While the vehicle was being searched an officer...
Severe weather leaves cars stuck on flooded roads
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Severe flooding in Decatur had many roads looking more like rivers Tuesday morning. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) offers these four tips for when flooding strikes:. Never drive or walk into flooded areas. An array of hidden hazards could disable your vehicle or put...
EF-1 tornado touched down in Logan County
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly Monday morning in Logan County. It was on the ground for about three minutes starting at 5:12 a.m. Monday on the far west side of Beason, Illinois. It traveled 1.85 miles with an...
Woman in critical condition after shooting, suspect arrested
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An Urbana woman has been arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm. Urbana police say they were called to the 2000 block of South Philo Road on Sunday, July 24 for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they found a 30-year-old Urbana woman with...
