CUPHD to no longer reach out to COVID-19 patients

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The scholarship in the name of the Kristian Philphotts who was killed while driving Lyft back in January is now posted on Illinois State University's website. The Dr. Kristian "KP" Philpotts Memorial scholarship will provide one Veterinarian student with at least $1,000 when they are...

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO