Fentanyl is devastating Midwest communities. But expanding harm reduction can be difficult

There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO