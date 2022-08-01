Fentanyl is devastating Midwest communities. But expanding harm reduction can be difficult

news.wsiu.org
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows more than 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana funeral director's license suspended as investigation into improperly stored bodies continues
JEFFERSONVILLE — The licenses for an Indiana funeral director and his facility have been suspended more than a month after 31 unrefrigerated corpses were found in body bags throughout the facility. Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender the licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
Indianapolis Resident Receives 12-Year Sentence for Social Media App Scam
INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the...
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
Dr. Sameer Vorha appointed director of IDPH
Governor JB Pritzker announced expanded access to reproductive health services in the state and officially introduced Dr. Sameer Vorha as the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday. Pritzker pledged to continue to support and expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois, while many surrounding states are restricting...
Heartbreak after abortion: Indiana women reflect on emotions after procedure
INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, thousands of Hoosiers choose to have an abortion. Individual circumstance differs, as well as each person’s response to that choice. For some, the choice to have an abortion leads to regret. "When I first walked out of the abortion clinic… I had such an...
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
Monkeypox Declared Public Health Emergency in Illinois by Governor
Illinois Governor declares public health emergency following over 500 cases of monkeypox being reported in the state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declares state of emergency due to MonkeypoxWikipedia.
Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
UPDATE: Southern Indiana mother arrested for neglect of child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana mother has been arrested after her child was hospitalized with a broken leg. Shelby Hayes is now facing charges for neglect and obstruction of justice. Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep....
Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power. Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been […]
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how
There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Southern Illinois communities benefit from tourism grants
Three southern Illinois communities will receive funding to support tourism and local festivals. Governor JB Pritzker announced fifteen million dollars in this round of funding, which prioritizes downstate communities. The goal is to help communities recover from the drop in tourism brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects funded...
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
