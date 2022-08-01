A Beloved Coffee Company Opens Storefront in Grantville

thecitymenus.com
The Sewing Lady of Villa Rica
An embroidery business in Villa Rica started from humble beginnings but is now a thriving community staple. Carolene Cox, aka The Sewing Lady and owner of 2 Sew 4 U Embroidery, learned to sew during a time in which it was expected of a young girl to learn the craft. “My grandmother taught me to sew, and I hated it. But she insisted,” Cox said. Cox eventually honed in on that skill, and with a Husqvarna embroidery machine and a single needle attached, started embroidery work in her bedroom. Thanks to some connections at Best Net Car Sales, it didn’t take long for her to get her first order. From then it took only two weeks for Cox to need to upgrade to a six-needle machine. Then sure enough, because of more completed requests, only 12 weeks later she moved into her garage for the work and again needed to upgrade– this time to a 12-needle machine.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)
Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
Healthier than Cookies, 100 percent raw cold press juice bar coming to McIntosh Plaza
Well folks it’s not cookies now coming to McIntosh Plaza but 100% raw cold press juice! It was reported almost a year ago that Great American Cookie Company had its sights set and confirmed a lease at Carrollton’s McIntosh Plaza. Also known as Landon’s Cookie Bar throughout the waiting period, the business never came to fruition. However, now Plant Wasted with a location at Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton will be opening later this year/fall at McIntosh Plaza.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Eater
These 11 Atlanta Restaurants Are Simply Beautiful
There’s no shortage of stylish restaurants giving off serious see-and-be-seen vibes in Atlanta. Designers these days have even taken to curating corners in dining rooms for people seeking an instant Instagram moment to snap a photo. But there are just some Atlanta restaurants where style and substance merge into undeniably beautiful design and decor, making dining as much about the surroundings as the food on the plate, and transforming a meal into an experience.
CBS 46
Tucker’s Hugh Howell Marketplace adds seven tenants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker is set to add seven new tenants: Chase Bank, Cold Stone Creamery, Korean fusion restaurant Bite of Korea, nail salon Queen Nail Bar; waxing studio Magical Waxing, repair business Flawless Repair and Batteries Plus. The new tenants also mean the nearly 90,000 square foot mall is now fully occupied. The mall is anchored by a Publix that takes up more than half that space.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
UWG theatre alum stars in Oprah-produced ‘The Color Purple’West Georgia Tech Celebrates Summer Commencement
West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated summer commencement exercises August 2, awarding over 150 associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across West Georgia. Georgia Power Area Manager Patrick Harris delivered the keynote address, encouraging graduates to keep learning and working hard even after graduation. “Don’t let this be the end,” Harris said. “Even though today’s graduation represents your last stop on this educational journey, don’t let it be your last stop in learning. The key to your success is being willing to put in the hard work and have the mindset to go above and beyond.” Harris earned a B.S. in Mathematics from Fort Valley State University and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He obtained a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and he is currently pursuing his MBA from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign. In addition to his role as Area Manager, Harris is the statewide second Vice President of the Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer organization. He has served as Georgia Power’s chair for the American Heart Association Heart Walk and the Relay for life events. Currently, Harris serves on the chamber board for the Carroll, Haralson and Polk County Chambers of Commerce, and as a co-chair of the Kappa Youth Leadership League. WGTC President Dr. Julie Post closed the ceremony by asking the graduates to take a moment to celebrate their families and friends in the audience. “Before we dismiss for this evening, I want you to give a round of applause to your supporters – your children, your parents, your grandparents, your friends – in this room for helping you on this journey,” Post said. “Without their support, this night may not have been possible.” The ceremony was held at the Conference Center on WGTC’s Murphy Campus in Waco to accommodate students and families from all seven counties of WGTC’s service area. For those who were unable to attend in person, a recording of the ceremony can be viewed on the West Georgia Tech YouTube page, here: https://youtu.be/bxRWf5kEBXk.
This $2,650,000 Modern Masterpiece is an Tour de Force of High-end Materials and Impeccable Craftsmanship in Sandy Springs
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home that coalesces a masterful mix of wood, stone, and brick in every voluminous great room for a lavish living now available for sale. This home located at 703 Bass Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,654 square feet of living spaces. Call David Bascoe – Compass (Phone: 678 699-2582) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Save The Date! Why Shakespeare? Featuring Dr. David Weiss
Sponsored by Milestone Investment Management, UWG’s College of Arts, Culture, and Scientific Inquiry (CACSI) and the Richards College of Business (RCOB) are proud to present a community lecture featuring why Shakespeare continues to occupy a special place in Western civilization and around the globe. This lecture is part of a co-collaborative executive in residence on how one can learn business best practices, strategies, and lessons for leadership success from Shakespeare.
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
Miller’s Ale House Construction Plans Under Review for Sharpsburg
Many of our followers have seen the massive sprawling plans for Fischer Marketplace from various sources, and we can confirm that Miller’s Ale House will be adjacent to a new Culver’s. Plans were submitted to Coweta County for a new 7,000-square-foot Miller’s Ale House on June 30. Miller’s Ale House has a nearby location in McDonough along with several others in the state.
Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall
Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge
The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
