ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

CVB: August happenings in Hays

Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hays Post

Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays

Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU announces 2022 TGOF Community Partner of the Year

Fort Hays State University presented its inaugural Tiger Gear on Friday Community Partner of the Year award to Sunflower Bank. Tiger Gear on Friday is a celebration of the innovative, determined, and caring people that make Tiger Nation unique. TGOF is a partnership involving several on-campus organizations, businesses, and community organizations in the Hays community.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Former Hays Carlos O'Kelly's gets surprising new tenant

After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
KSN News

Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas

A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Larks play at 3pm Thursday at NBC World Series

WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Arrest made following chase through Barton Co.

On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 8:45 a.m., a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on US-56 Highway, near milepost 219, for a traffic violation. This location is just east of the city of Ellinwood. The driver continued east, refusing to stop for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🥎 Nine from FHSU named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy