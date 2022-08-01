CVB: August happenings in Hays

hayspost.com
Highway 183, bypass in Hays among reconstruction bids approved by KDOT
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
🎥 City: Hays brick streets are costly but last 80+ years
Hays is has long been known for its beautiful red brick streets in the downtown area and the older parts of town. But when it comes to repairs on those streets, the city somehow got into the routine of using concrete for the work, according to Toby Dougherty, city manager.
Russell Co. Area Community Foundation gives grant to Smoky Hills PBS
BUNKER HILL – The Russell County Area Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS a grant for $1,000. The grant awarded will support the Smoky Hills PBS’ literacy leadership initiative in Russell County and will support the following:. · Book distribution program that will provide books to children...
Plans underway for Divine Mercy's 12th Appreciation Banquet
Divine Mercy Radio is gearing up for their 12th annual Appreciation Banquet to be held in Hays on Sept. 10 and in Salina on Sept. 11. The guest speaker is Father Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM, of the Fathers of Mercy, based out of Auburn, Ken.. The banquet in Hays...
Ellis County voter turnout highest in years; commission races tight
Ellis County voter turnout was nearly 50% in Tuesday’s primary election. According to unofficial results Tuesday, 9,467 of the 19,324 registered voters in Ellis County cast a ballot on or before election day for a voter turnout of 48.99%. The two contested races in Ellis County were among Republicans...
Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays
Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
FHSU announces 2022 TGOF Community Partner of the Year
Fort Hays State University presented its inaugural Tiger Gear on Friday Community Partner of the Year award to Sunflower Bank. Tiger Gear on Friday is a celebration of the innovative, determined, and caring people that make Tiger Nation unique. TGOF is a partnership involving several on-campus organizations, businesses, and community organizations in the Hays community.
Former Hays Carlos O'Kelly's gets surprising new tenant
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
Hays High teacher named Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year
At an awards ceremony during the Summer Membership meeting of the Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators on July 27, Kelly Ackerman was awarded the 2022 Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year. Mrs. Ackerman is a special education teacher at Hays High School. This recognition is highly deserved because...
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Former female FHSU instructor appeals ruling in discrimination case
U.S. District Court judge had ruled in favor of FHSU. A former female instructor has filed an appeal in a case against Fort Hays State University that alleges age and sex discrimination. Carolyn Anderson was a temporary instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting at FHSU from 2014...
Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Former Ellis County court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
⚾ Larks play at 3pm Thursday at NBC World Series
WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
Arrest made following chase through Barton Co.
On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 8:45 a.m., a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on US-56 Highway, near milepost 219, for a traffic violation. This location is just east of the city of Ellinwood. The driver continued east, refusing to stop for...
🥎 Nine from FHSU named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
