Syracuse, NY

Syracuse men’s basketball 2023 prospects heating up

By Kevin M Wall
nunesmagician.com
 3 days ago
www.nunesmagician.com

nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #3, LB Mikel Jones

2021 stats: 110 total tackles and 60 solo tackles (both 2nd in ACC), 13.0 tackles-for-loss (6th in ACC), 4.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery. It was a bit of a step back in some respects, with zero created turnovers compared to his four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2020. Even without those flashy stats, it was still an excellent year for Jones.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football schedule: Non-conference openings this decade

Hi! I’m the (a?) guy that used to run this place. You may know me from hits such as “Which teams are available for SU to schedule in 2024?” and “Creating SU football’s ideal schedules through 2035.”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I’m here to talk about Syracuse...
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #10 QB, Justin Lamson

Hometown: El Dorado Hills, Ca. 2021 stats: Lamson didn’t play for the Syracuse Orange last season but he emerged as the #2 during Spring practice. He looked good taking reps with the starting offense in the spring game but in true Syracuse football fashion, he suffered a lower body injury later in spring ball.
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Analysts laud 4-star Reid Ducharme at Peach Jam

Syracuse basketball 2023 four-star priority recruit Reid Ducharme was among the top performers when Nike’s EYBL circuit in grassroots basketball recently concluded its summer session, according to experts. The 6-foot-6 Ducharme, on the AAU tour, competes for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club, a group that didn’t qualify for this...
#Syracuse Orange#Fifth Year#The Syracuse Orange Men#Jp Estrella#Nike Eybl Peach Jam#Ppg#Spg
Romesentinel.com

Area team to play in New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament

A team of local players will participate in the New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament run by Syracuse Select at the New York State Fairgrounds outdoors on Aug. 29 and 30. “It’s going to be a really fun environment,” said Jessica Medicis, who will coach the Utica area...
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
Syracuse.com

Ex-CNY lacrosse star will represent U.S. at World Championships

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Skaneateles standout Patrick Hackler will have a chance to help the United States extend its streak of perfection on the international lacrosse stage. Hackler has been named to the men’s U21 team that will compete in the World Championships Aug. 10-20 at the University of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland. The U.S. has won all eight world titles since the inaugural championship in 1988 (the classification is typically U-19 but the age cutoff was raised because the event was twice canceled by Covid.) The U.S.’ overall record in that span is 47-2.
