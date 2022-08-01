Syracuse men’s basketball 2023 prospects heating up

www.nunesmagician.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse Basketball: One of country’s top shooters, a NYC guard, will visit
During the grassroots basketball circuit this spring and summer, Syracuse basketball recruiting target Elijah Moore from New York City has built up a reputation as one of the most lethal shooters from deep across the nation. Ever since the Orange offered the 6-foot-4 shooting guard this past April, I’ve come...
nunesmagician.com
What home and home series would you like to see on a future Syracuse basketball schedule
We know that Syracuse Orange football season just kicked off but it’s always a good time to talk hoops around here. This week we learned that the Kentucky Wildcats and Gonzaga Bulldogs agreed to a home and home series starting this year. So that got us thinking. What school...
Who are your picks for the Nottingham sports Mount Rushmore? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve gathered an impressive list of nominations, now it’s your turn to help us decide who belongs on the male and female Mount Rushmores of Nottingham athletics. Syracuse.com’s high school sports staff launched the Mount Rushmore Project to highlight the top four male and...
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #3, LB Mikel Jones
2021 stats: 110 total tackles and 60 solo tackles (both 2nd in ACC), 13.0 tackles-for-loss (6th in ACC), 4.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery. It was a bit of a step back in some respects, with zero created turnovers compared to his four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2020. Even without those flashy stats, it was still an excellent year for Jones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football schedule: Non-conference openings this decade
Hi! I’m the (a?) guy that used to run this place. You may know me from hits such as “Which teams are available for SU to schedule in 2024?” and “Creating SU football’s ideal schedules through 2035.”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I’m here to talk about Syracuse...
Syracuse-Area Bouncers Were No Match for Ian Eagle and His Fake IDs
Ian Eagle's fake ID history is wonderful.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #10 QB, Justin Lamson
Hometown: El Dorado Hills, Ca. 2021 stats: Lamson didn’t play for the Syracuse Orange last season but he emerged as the #2 during Spring practice. He looked good taking reps with the starting offense in the spring game but in true Syracuse football fashion, he suffered a lower body injury later in spring ball.
Syracuse Basketball: Analysts laud 4-star Reid Ducharme at Peach Jam
Syracuse basketball 2023 four-star priority recruit Reid Ducharme was among the top performers when Nike’s EYBL circuit in grassroots basketball recently concluded its summer session, according to experts. The 6-foot-6 Ducharme, on the AAU tour, competes for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club, a group that didn’t qualify for this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson getting opportunities from Day 1 in Syracuse football camp (videos)
Syracuse football opened preseason camp on Wednesday morning and jumped right into the competition with a goal-line period. Returning starting quarterback Garrett Shrader handled the first batch of reps, working with the first-team offense, but Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was next in line. The redshirt freshman is being evaluated...
Romesentinel.com
Area team to play in New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament
A team of local players will participate in the New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament run by Syracuse Select at the New York State Fairgrounds outdoors on Aug. 29 and 30. “It’s going to be a really fun environment,” said Jessica Medicis, who will coach the Utica area...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
cnycentral.com
Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'
MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
F-M cross country All-American plans to leave nation’s top-ranked DI program
Syracuse, N.Y. — Claire Walters, one of the top runners in Fayetteville-Manlius history, is planning to leave the top-ranked Division I cross country program in the country. The Manlius native confirmed Tuesday that she has entered the transfer portal as part of the process of leaving North Carolina State.
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Ex-CNY lacrosse star will represent U.S. at World Championships
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Skaneateles standout Patrick Hackler will have a chance to help the United States extend its streak of perfection on the international lacrosse stage. Hackler has been named to the men’s U21 team that will compete in the World Championships Aug. 10-20 at the University of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland. The U.S. has won all eight world titles since the inaugural championship in 1988 (the classification is typically U-19 but the age cutoff was raised because the event was twice canceled by Covid.) The U.S.’ overall record in that span is 47-2.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Update: 3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of...
Jeff Taylor combines wild animal park and modified racing for life on the edge in Chittenango
During the day, Jeff Taylor owns and operates the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and spends his time caring for and feeding lions, tigers and rhinos. But on Friday nights, he buckles up into his 750 horse-power DIRT big-block modified and races around Brewerton Speedway’s three-eighth-mile track. For the...
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
Comments / 0