Missouri grant targets food insecurity, but urban farmers complain of high upfront costs

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday officially asked for federal help to clean up after last week’s flash flooding. The governor submitted a request for a major disaster declaration for St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties. If approved, federal assistance would be available for residents whose homes were damaged. Local governments and nonprofits also would be able to seek federal help to repair roads, bridges or other public infrastructure.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO