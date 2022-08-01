Missouri grant targets food insecurity, but urban farmers complain of high upfront costs

news.stlpublicradio.org
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
Parson requests federal disaster declaration to fix St. Louis flood damage
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday officially asked for federal help to clean up after last week’s flash flooding. The governor submitted a request for a major disaster declaration for St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties. If approved, federal assistance would be available for residents whose homes were damaged. Local governments and nonprofits also would be able to seek federal help to repair roads, bridges or other public infrastructure.
Illinois promises millions for Cahokia Heights flooding, but residents are skeptical
Illinois is dedicating $21 million in state funding to fix the dilapidated sewer system in Cahokia Heights, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in a trip to the Metro East community on Wednesday. About half of that total is immediately available to the community through a $9.9 million grant administered by the...
Photos: Schmitt, Busch Valentine capture voters in Missouri's U.S. Senate primary
A crowded field of candidates for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat narrowed to two on Tuesday night: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Anheuser-Busch heiress and nurse Trudy Busch Valentine. Schmitt took the Republican ticket — beating former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler— while Busch Valentine...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
Schmitt’s dominating win and 7 other takeaways from Missouri’s primary election
Missouri Republicans were worried that a crowded primary would jeopardize their chances of keeping a U.S. Senate seat in the fall. But it didn’t take long for the state’s GOP stalwarts to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to a dominating win from Attorney General Eric Schmitt in one of the wildest U.S. Senate primaries in recent memories.
Sam Page earns chance at full term as St. Louis County executive, defeating Jane Dueker
Sam Page will get his shot at a full term as St. Louis County executive. Page easily defeated political strategist and lobbyist Jane Dueker in the Democratic primary Tuesday, 63% to 37% in final unofficial results. He will face Republican Katherine Pinner, an author and consultant, in November. Pinner, a political newcomer, upset state Sen. Shamed Dogan on Tuesday.
Trish Gunby will represent Democrats in 2nd District, faces long odds against Ann Wagner
Trish Gunby easily defeated Ray Reed in the 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday. Gunby beat Reed 86% to 14%, according to final but unofficial results. Turnout was 28%. She will face Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, in November. Gunby likely will have an uphill battle to represent the Republican-leaning district....
Kansas voters overwhelmingly say 'No' to stripping abortion rights from the state constitution
Kansas voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have stripped away the right to an abortion — marking a stand for abortion rights in a heavily Republican state in the first vote since the fall of Roe v. Wade. The vote, for now, preserves access to...
Live election results: 2022 Senate and Congressional primary races
Missouri's highest profile race is for U.S. Senate, where 21 Republican candidates and 11 Democrats are running to represent their party in the general election in November. Voters are also choosing candidates in each of the state's eight congressional district races. Find live election results below. Results will begin updating...
