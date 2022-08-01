ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri grant targets food insecurity, but urban farmers complain of high upfront costs

By KCUR
stlpublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.stlpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
stlpublicradio.org

Parson requests federal disaster declaration to fix St. Louis flood damage

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday officially asked for federal help to clean up after last week’s flash flooding. The governor submitted a request for a major disaster declaration for St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties. If approved, federal assistance would be available for residents whose homes were damaged. Local governments and nonprofits also would be able to seek federal help to repair roads, bridges or other public infrastructure.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Photos: Schmitt, Busch Valentine capture voters in Missouri's U.S. Senate primary

A crowded field of candidates for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat narrowed to two on Tuesday night: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Anheuser-Busch heiress and nurse Trudy Busch Valentine. Schmitt took the Republican ticket — beating former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler— while Busch Valentine...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
City
Joplin, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
stlpublicradio.org

Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins

Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Schmitt’s dominating win and 7 other takeaways from Missouri’s primary election

Missouri Republicans were worried that a crowded primary would jeopardize their chances of keeping a U.S. Senate seat in the fall. But it didn’t take long for the state’s GOP stalwarts to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to a dominating win from Attorney General Eric Schmitt in one of the wildest U.S. Senate primaries in recent memories.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Sam Page earns chance at full term as St. Louis County executive, defeating Jane Dueker

Sam Page will get his shot at a full term as St. Louis County executive. Page easily defeated political strategist and lobbyist Jane Dueker in the Democratic primary Tuesday, 63% to 37% in final unofficial results. He will face Republican Katherine Pinner, an author and consultant, in November. Pinner, a political newcomer, upset state Sen. Shamed Dogan on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Systems#Urban Agriculture
stlpublicradio.org

Live election results: 2022 Senate and Congressional primary races

Missouri's highest profile race is for U.S. Senate, where 21 Republican candidates and 11 Democrats are running to represent their party in the general election in November. Voters are also choosing candidates in each of the state's eight congressional district races. Find live election results below. Results will begin updating...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy