🏀 Former HHS standout heading to Wisconsin

3-Star DL Commits to UW, Injured Badgers Safety Expected to Return this Fall
A 3-star in-state defensive lineman from Hudson has committed to the Badgers football program as a preferred walk-on. 6′ 4″ 235-pound Will Mcdonald will join his brother Cade on the Wisconsin roster. He agreed to come to Madison even though he had scholarship offers from FBS programs like...
⚽ Tiger men start 2022 season ranked seventh in Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a run to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year, the Fort Hays State men's soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. This is the second time the Tigers have...
Three-star defensive end Will McDonald opts to walk-on at Wisconsin
Will McDonald had a pair of power-five scholarship offers from Iowa State and Kansas. At the end of the day, the Hudson defensive end chose to stay home and walk-on at the University of Wisconsin. The younger brother of UW sophomore defensive end Cade McDonald, Will received his PWO from...
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
🥎 Nine from FHSU named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Scary Alvarez chats with the Rucci Brothers as they prepare for another season in Madison
Ah yes, it’s August again and Big Ten Football is in the air all the way from Piscataway to Lincoln. Whether it’s PJ Fleck and his new Russian mobster face exchanging coaching secrets with Chick-fil-A, Scott Frost bragging about Nebraska being 9 close losses away from the CFB Playoff in 2021, Iowa keeping its offense under the Jaden Smith of college football assistants, Northwestern reloading for a Big Ten West title run with a team full of 2 and 3 star 4.33 GPAs, Ohio State bumping up against its NIL Salary Cap, or Illinois already trying to get out from underneath Bielema’s “Beer and Chicken Wings” bonus clause, the Big Ten Conference is amping up for another season of football delights and hoping against hope to somehow dodge Bama and Georgia in the CFB Playoff semis.
⚾ Larks play at 3pm Thursday at NBC World Series
WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Plans underway for Divine Mercy's 12th Appreciation Banquet
Divine Mercy Radio is gearing up for their 12th annual Appreciation Banquet to be held in Hays on Sept. 10 and in Salina on Sept. 11. The guest speaker is Father Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM, of the Fathers of Mercy, based out of Auburn, Ken.. The banquet in Hays...
Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays
Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers
MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Former female FHSU instructor appeals ruling in discrimination case
U.S. District Court judge had ruled in favor of FHSU. A former female instructor has filed an appeal in a case against Fort Hays State University that alleges age and sex discrimination. Carolyn Anderson was a temporary instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting at FHSU from 2014...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
Highway 183, bypass in Hays among reconstruction bids approved by KDOT
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
