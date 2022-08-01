Tekla Research leaders make $100,000 donation to the Williams Works initiative

I found this heart when I went to our local library. I’ve had a rough few weeks and recently hurt my knee somehow. I am waiting to see doctor for my knee next week. So walking is very painful and as I was limping up the walkway I just happen to look to my left and the bushes and flowers and seen this heart and a warm feeling came over me. I went on inside but when I came out I just wanted to see what it was about. I leaned down and read it. I took the heart in my hand a warm feeling came over me again and I felt at that moment it was all going to be ok. It was very sweet and so sweet I almost felt quite for taking it cause I felt like someone out there needs it too. But I did and now I have it at home displayed by my pictures on my stand. Thank you for letting me have this blessing!.

WYNNE, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO