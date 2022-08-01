Tekla Research leaders make $100,000 donation to the Williams Works initiative

talkbusiness.net
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
Annual bash to celebrate life
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family hosts an annual block party to celebrate their son’s life after surviving a horrific car crash. Quinton Tate was severely injured after his bike collided with a truck on May 29, 2018, and it’s a day the Tate family says they will never forget.
Kait 8
Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival announces plans for 2022 event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music festival announced plans for two nights of music this year. The band Queensryche, known for 90′s rock hits such as “Jet City Woman” and “Silent Lucidity,” is scheduled to perform Friday, Sept. 23. A KISS tribute band will open for the group along with the band Skinny Powers.
Kait 8
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week.”. Officials explained the last...
kasu.org
Two Jonesboro City Council members not seeking re-election
Another Jonesboro City Council member says he's not running for re-election this year as the non-partisan municipal election filling period gets underway across Arkansas. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Charles Frierson of Ward 1 said he's not seeking a fourth term serving the position 1 seat on the council. In June, council member Bobby Long said he was not running for re-election for the Ward 6, position 1 seat after saying his family was moving to Oregon.
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
actionnews5.com
Veteran deputy with 18 years of service dies
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY., Ark. (KAIT) -A Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office announced Corporal Terry Treadway died Tuesday morning from natural causes. Treadway served his community with Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, 13 of which he was...
neareport.com
Lake City Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although the winning Mega Millions® ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million. Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the...
Kait 8
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a “criminal investigation,” according to Arkansas State Police. Officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks died on July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Wynne, AR USA
I found this heart when I went to our local library. I’ve had a rough few weeks and recently hurt my knee somehow. I am waiting to see doctor for my knee next week. So walking is very painful and as I was limping up the walkway I just happen to look to my left and the bushes and flowers and seen this heart and a warm feeling came over me. I went on inside but when I came out I just wanted to see what it was about. I leaned down and read it. I took the heart in my hand a warm feeling came over me again and I felt at that moment it was all going to be ok. It was very sweet and so sweet I almost felt quite for taking it cause I felt like someone out there needs it too. But I did and now I have it at home displayed by my pictures on my stand. Thank you for letting me have this blessing!.
talkbusiness.net
Echols files appeal to allow for advanced DNA testing to be done in WM3 case
Damien Echols has filed an appeal to have advanced DNA testing done on ligatures that were collected in the murders of three 8-year-old boys in West Memphis on May 5, 1993. Echols had petitioned the Crittenden County Circuit Court in June to order M-Vac DNA, or touch DNA testing, be done on the shoelaces that bound the victims, Stevie Branch, Michael Moore, and Christopher Byers.
Kait 8
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
neareport.com
Swifton Water Superintendent fired over social media tirade and he’s still going
After the Swifton water and wastewater superintendent flushed his career last week by, the now-ex Swifton city employee continued his antics Tuesday night once the news of his termination broke. KAIT reported late Tuesday that Holland was fired on Monday by the city for cursing out city residents angry over...
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
Kait 8
Aug. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a wet drive to work and school this morning. Slow-moving, heavy rain may cause street and flash flooding in some spots until the rain lightens up for the water to drain. The stronger sections of the storms could still produce high winds. Up to 2-3″ of rain may fall before storms weaken as they move further south.
Kait 8
Man wanted for suspected murder
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for Keveon Lewis after a suspected murder. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to a call of an injured person in the 700 block of Clark Street in Blytheville. According to a press release, when officers got to the scene, they...
