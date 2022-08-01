ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Single-Car Crash In Lorton Did Involve Speeding, Alcohol: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago
Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 24-year-old died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in Lorton, police said.

On July 16, Santos Casco Sierra of Maryland as driving on Richmond Highway near Woodside Lane at around 5:15 a.m., when he drove into a tree and the vehicle set on fire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Casco Sierra was the only occupant of his 2010 Ford Fusion and after being treated for life threatening injuries, he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

After further investigation into the crash, law enforcement concluded that speed and alcohol were factors in this incident, authorities said.

