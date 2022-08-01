ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Claudio Castagnoli Thought He Was Close To A World Title Reign In The WWE

By Rob Wilkins
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'

Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
WWE
Fightful

CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'

CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
WWE
Fightful

Conor McGregor Lands Leading Role In 'Road House' Remake

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor is taking his talents to the big screen. On Wednesday, it was reported by Deadline's Justin Kroll that McGregor will make his acting debut alongside former Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal, in a remake of the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze-led action film "Road House." The movie will be released on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video and starts production this month in the Dominican Republic. The specifics of what character McGregor will be playing are unknown, but according to Kroll's report, the Irish star will be playing an original character and not himself in the film. McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, provided journalist Ariel Helwani with the following statement about the news.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Fightful

NXT UK Results (8/4): Ilja Dragunov Relinquishes NXT UK Championship

NXT UK Results (8/4) - The show opened with Ilja Dragunov announcing that he has to vacate the NXT UK Championship. There will be a tournament held to crown a new champion. - While continuing their tour of England, Andre Chase University ran into Sha Samuels, who looked forlorn. Chase gave him a pep talk and said that one day, he could also join Chase U.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Vliet
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Zack Sabre Jr.
Fightful

Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him

Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
WWE
Fightful

Taya Valkyrie: I'm Thrilled To Be Champions With Rosemary, We Have A Fun Dynamic

Taya Valkyrie says her bond with Rosemary is stronger than ever, and she's excited to show the world what they can do together. Valkyrie returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and went on to form an alliance with Rosemary. The duo captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Influence at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.
WWE
Fightful

Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE

Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Wrestling Ring#Combat#Sports#Starrcast V Castagnoli#Aew#Njpw
Fightful

GCW Announces October Return To Mexico

GCW's world tour continues. In a tweet on August 2, Game Changer Wrestling announced that the promotion is heading to Mexico on October 14 for a crossover show with Lucha Libre Vanguardia. The announcement is as follows:. GCW heads to MEXICO on October 14th to take on the stars of...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years

At AEW Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. Jericho was victorious in the bout, but suffered a broken nose and needed stitches in his inner thigh due to a cut suffered. Speaking on the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego...
WWE
Fightful

Top Contender Match | AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 Full Show Review | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August, 3, 2022. - Top Contender Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Go to Harrys.com/Fightful to get your razors at a much more...
WWE
Fightful

Erick Stevens Announces He's Returning To Pro Wrestling

After multiple promotions announced that Stevens would be returning to the ring, Stevens took to social media to confirm that he will be returning to wrestling while reflecting on his time away. Stevens retired in October 2020. He suffered a torn MCL before announcing his retirement at the time. Stevens...
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (8/3) Preview: Yuta vs. Jericho, Undisputed Elite Returns

AEW Dynamite returns with The Undisputed Elite, a match with World Title implications, a renewal of a decades-long rivalry, and much more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS!. Undisputed Elite Return. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and the Young Bucks will...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy