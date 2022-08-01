Claudio Castagnoli Thought He Was Close To A World Title Reign In The WWE

www.fightful.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Conor McGregor Lands Leading Role In 'Road House' Remake
Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor is taking his talents to the big screen. On Wednesday, it was reported by Deadline's Justin Kroll that McGregor will make his acting debut alongside former Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal, in a remake of the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze-led action film "Road House." The movie will be released on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video and starts production this month in the Dominican Republic. The specifics of what character McGregor will be playing are unknown, but according to Kroll's report, the Irish star will be playing an original character and not himself in the film. McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, provided journalist Ariel Helwani with the following statement about the news.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
NXT UK Results (8/4): Ilja Dragunov Relinquishes NXT UK Championship
NXT UK Results (8/4) - The show opened with Ilja Dragunov announcing that he has to vacate the NXT UK Championship. There will be a tournament held to crown a new champion. - While continuing their tour of England, Andre Chase University ran into Sha Samuels, who looked forlorn. Chase gave him a pep talk and said that one day, he could also join Chase U.
Dakota Kai Says WWE SummerSlam Return Was Last Minute, Wanted To Work With Bayley For Years
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury, and she wasn't alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY (Io Shirai), who was also returning from injury, and Dakota Kai, who had been released in April. The group entered the ring and confronted WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who was quickly joined by her SummerSlam opponent Becky Lynch by her side.
Sarah Schreiber: Kevin Owens Is My Favorite Person To Work With On TV
Sarah Schreiber loves live television. As the head interviewer on WWE Raw, Sarah Schreiber gets more opportunities to be on live television than almost anybody else on the show. In a new interview with Fightful, Schreiber talked about doing more on TV and how she respects the performers more than anyone else.
RELATED PEOPLE
Claudio Castagnoli Wants To Represent Excellent Wrestling With ROH, Is Excited About Fresh Matches
As the ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli wants to represent the best wrestling on the planet. Castagnoli won the title by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23. In doing so, he captured his first world championship. When asked about the future of ROH during an...
Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him
Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Thrilled To Be Champions With Rosemary, We Have A Fun Dynamic
Taya Valkyrie says her bond with Rosemary is stronger than ever, and she's excited to show the world what they can do together. Valkyrie returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and went on to form an alliance with Rosemary. The duo captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Influence at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.
Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE
Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Logan Paul: WWE Is A Well-Organized Machine, I've Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee
Logan Paul first teamed up with WWE going into WrestleMania 37 when he was part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. One year later at WrestleMania 38, Paul made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz to take on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced The Miz.
Derby City Street Fight! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/4/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 4, 2022. - PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight. - Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner. - Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship. - Masha Slamovich...
Bobby Lashley On Dwight Howard Potentially Joining WWE: I'll Chop Him In Half
Wrestling fans got a big surprise at the WWE tryouts on during SummerSlam week when Dwight Howard showed up, introduced his new character, and cut multiple promos. After the tryouts, Howard said he saw WWE in his future and wanted to become a WWE legend. Bobby Lashley would welcome Howard...
GCW Announces October Return To Mexico
GCW's world tour continues. In a tweet on August 2, Game Changer Wrestling announced that the promotion is heading to Mexico on October 14 for a crossover show with Lucha Libre Vanguardia. The announcement is as follows:. GCW heads to MEXICO on October 14th to take on the stars of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years
At AEW Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. Jericho was victorious in the bout, but suffered a broken nose and needed stitches in his inner thigh due to a cut suffered. Speaking on the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego...
Top Contender Match | AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 Full Show Review | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August, 3, 2022. - Top Contender Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Go to Harrys.com/Fightful to get your razors at a much more...
Erick Stevens Announces He's Returning To Pro Wrestling
After multiple promotions announced that Stevens would be returning to the ring, Stevens took to social media to confirm that he will be returning to wrestling while reflecting on his time away. Stevens retired in October 2020. He suffered a torn MCL before announcing his retirement at the time. Stevens...
AEW Dynamite (8/3) Preview: Yuta vs. Jericho, Undisputed Elite Returns
AEW Dynamite returns with The Undisputed Elite, a match with World Title implications, a renewal of a decades-long rivalry, and much more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS!. Undisputed Elite Return. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and the Young Bucks will...
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0