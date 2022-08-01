ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Around 100 firefighters tackle grass fire near Heathrow airport

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lawbB_0h0UWQtF00

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Heathrow airport , the London Fire Brigade have said.

Videos of the surrounding area show a big plume of grey smoke rising into the sky as planes fly overhead.

In a tweet, the London Fire Brigade said: “15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Hatton Road in Feltham .”

Around six hectares of land are alight and producing a large amount of smoke, they added. They called for residents in the local area to keep their windows and doors closed.

In an update on social media, Heathrow noise, an account which publishes live updates on the airport’s runway operations, said: “Due to smoke from a fire off-airport we will be switching back to landing on the northern runway (27R) and taking off from the southern runway (27L). We apologise for the disruption.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Due to an off-airport fire, we have alternated our runways this afternoon. The fire is not impacting the operation and flights are continuing as scheduled.”

The emergency services received more than 30 calls about the fire. Station Commander Paul Casey, who is at the scene, said: “The fire is producing a large amount of smoke. Residents in the local area, particularly around Bedfont Sports Club, should keep their windows and doors closed.”

The cause of the fire is not known.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fire engines surround plane at Manchester Airport as smoke billows from engines

Passengers on a Tui flight got a shock on landing at Manchester Airport on Saturday as their plane was surrounded by firefighters and smoke emerged from the engines.Flight TOM2609, which was operated by an unnamed partner airline, had flown from Mahon in Menorca when it encountered a “technical issue” on landing.Passenger Jonathan Butler told reporters that he had seen smoke billowing from the aircraft, and added that the pilot had informed passengers of an “oil spillage”.“The plane landed okay, but we were on the flight for a while afterwards,” he told Manchester Evening News.“Then when I looked to my...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment rescue helicopter crashes and explodes while attempting to rescue two paragliders trapped on cliff face in Georgia

Video shows a helicopter tail spinning before colliding into the side of a mountain in Georgia and exploding as it tries in vain to reach stranded paragliders. The emergency team was attempting to help two people who became trapped on the cliff face when it crashed in Gudauri, a popular ski resort which becomes a hot spot for hang gliding and paragliding in the summer.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#London Heathrow Airport#West London#The London Fire Brigade#Dan Travel
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Robb Report

Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames

Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy

A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Owami Davies: Three arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for anything suspicious. On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
airlive.net

INCIDENT An unruly was handcuffed by some US Marines on Virgin Atlantic #VS141

A flight from London to Los Angeles on Tuesday was forced to divert from its intended flight path due to an unruly passenger. Virgin Atlantic flight 141 took off from London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom but was forced to land before its anticipated destination of Los Angeles International Airport in the United States after the passenger’s disturbance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple

Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.
The Independent

Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England

Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summer

The summer of travel discontent continues, with train strikes this week and more planned for August aimed at causing maximum disruption.The industrial action involves different unions on different dates, meaning different lines and networks are affected.Here’s every train and Tube staff walkout we know about so far.Saturday 30 JulyWho is striking?Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, who work for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy