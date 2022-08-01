www.newswest9.com
SEER 2 compliance regulations hurting HVAC businesses in Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — Starting January 1st of 2023, changes are coming to the AC that keeps us all cool. It will become mandatory that HVAC equipment is SEER 2 compliant. This kind of change tends to come every six to eight years by the Department of Energy to make air conditioning more effective and efficient.
After years of work, The Field's Edge finally holds grand opening
MIDLAND, Texas — After over half a decade of work, The Field's Edge in Midland held its grand opening on August 4. John-Mark Echols, CEO of The Field's Edge, and his family say they were called to help after working with Church Under the Bridge Ministry back in 2016.
Midland Animal Services looking for volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is encouraging community members to join their volunteer program. There are many tasks available for volunteers to help with, such as walking dogs, running with dogs, petting cats, socializing puppies, giving baths, laying newspaper, answering phones, laundry, washing kennels and more. According to...
Midland Soup Kitchen holds free clothing giveaway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has been holding its free clothing giveaway from Aug. 3-5. The event takes place each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1401 Orchard Lane in Midland. For more information about the event, people can go to the Midland Soup Kitchen...
Dogs fly to new homes with the help of local nonprofit
ODESSA, Texas — In West Texas, we have a large population of stray dogs, puppies and more that are looking to find a home. There are multiple nonprofits in the area, including airplane pilots that are working to get these dogs to a home. Dog Rescue R Us partnered...
Local hospital CEOs discuss benefits of new behavioral health center
MIDLAND, Texas — Last year, both Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital received $40 million from the State to go toward the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, a center set to bring direct inpatient and outpatient care to those in the region. "I think this is a great...
Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
TxDOT releases traffic alerts for 2 West Texas counties
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released traffic alerts in two West Texas counties that could impact road conditions Thursday. Midland County: Tom Craddick Highway, SH 349, will be closed between FM 1788 and SH 158 for part of the day Thursday. Detour signs will be in place.
New ECISD teachers welcomed at reception
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron hosted a welcome reception for new ECISD teachers on August 1. ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.
Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary
ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday. The community was invited to hang out and enjoy lunch and music. Jesus House shared where it has come from and where it is headed as a non-profit. It also released information on its "Build Up" campaign, which...
TxDOT issues traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 1
TEXAS, USA — TxDOT is warning drivers about some traffic alerts beginning the week of Aug. 1. If you are traveling in the area of any of these alerts, pay attention to your surroundings and watch for lane or road closures, speed limit signs or flaggers. Midland County. Crews...
City of Midland to hold vaccine and immunization clinic on July 30
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Health Department will be holding an immunization and vaccine clinic on July 30. This clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is meant for those who were unable to make it during the week. You must have an appointment. People can...
ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
Traffic signals at Highway 385, North Loop 338 set to go live
ODESSA, Texas — The traffic signals at Highway 385 and North Loop 338 in will go into full operation Friday after the morning rush hour. All lanes on Highway 385 will also be opened. The signals are part of a project to build an overpass that takes Loop 338...
NewsWest 9, Odessa Sonic team up for teacher supply drive
ODESSA, Texas — With the school year right around the corner, NewsWest 9 has partnered with Odessa Sonic to ensure local teachers have the supplies they need to kick things off right.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center to host its 10th annual Back to School Bash
BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding its 10th annual Back to School Bash. The event will assist children in Howard County with obtaining school supplies as they prepare for school. This will take place on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This...
Odessa Animal Shelter provides update on construction of new facility
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter is getting closer to opening their brand-new building, as the new shelter is almost done with construction. The old building was too small and had several problems with the septic systems, water lines and air conditioning. All conditions that can cause animals to get sick.
ECHD launches mobile unit for community outreach
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department has launched a new mobile unit to offer vaccines, clinical services and health resources in an effort to serve and educate the community. Some of the services provided will include sexually transmitted disease testing, vaccinations, treatments, tuberculosis tests, water and...
What do pilots do during an emergency landing?
MIDLAND, Texas — Emergency landings aren't something pilots have to do often, but in the rare chance they do, there are steps in place to make sure their landing is a safe one. Aviation Instructor Ed Munoz, said the first thing the pilot must do is notify the control...
