Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services looking for volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is encouraging community members to join their volunteer program. There are many tasks available for volunteers to help with, such as walking dogs, running with dogs, petting cats, socializing puppies, giving baths, laying newspaper, answering phones, laundry, washing kennels and more. According to...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Soup Kitchen holds free clothing giveaway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has been holding its free clothing giveaway from Aug. 3-5. The event takes place each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1401 Orchard Lane in Midland. For more information about the event, people can go to the Midland Soup Kitchen...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New ECISD teachers welcomed at reception

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron hosted a welcome reception for new ECISD teachers on August 1. ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary

ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday. The community was invited to hang out and enjoy lunch and music. Jesus House shared where it has come from and where it is headed as a non-profit. It also released information on its "Build Up" campaign, which...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 1

TEXAS, USA — TxDOT is warning drivers about some traffic alerts beginning the week of Aug. 1. If you are traveling in the area of any of these alerts, pay attention to your surroundings and watch for lane or road closures, speed limit signs or flaggers. Midland County. Crews...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

ECHD launches mobile unit for community outreach

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department has launched a new mobile unit to offer vaccines, clinical services and health resources in an effort to serve and educate the community. Some of the services provided will include sexually transmitted disease testing, vaccinations, treatments, tuberculosis tests, water and...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

What do pilots do during an emergency landing?

MIDLAND, Texas — Emergency landings aren't something pilots have to do often, but in the rare chance they do, there are steps in place to make sure their landing is a safe one. Aviation Instructor Ed Munoz, said the first thing the pilot must do is notify the control...
MIDLAND, TX
