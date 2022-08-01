ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moonachie, NJ

Amazon Truck Topples Traffic Light, Route 46 Jammed For Hours

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnVBy_0h0UW9DN00
The Monday morning rush hour on Route 46 was a mess. Photo Credit: Margaret Trently for DAILY VOICE

The rush hour on Route 46 near Teterboro Airport was a mess Monday morning, several hours after an Amazon truck took down a traffic signal, authorities said.

The eastbound driver tried to make a U-turn at Huyler Street from the eastbound fast lane when the truck toppled the light on the border of Moonachie and South Hackensack at 1:15 a.m., Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

A New Jersey Department of Transportation crew arrived around 5 a.m. to begin repairs, Napolitano.

This took out the fast lane on both sides of the highway, "adding to the pain of the (morning) commute," the lieutenant said.

Work was completed around 10 a.m. and the highway was completely reopened, he said.The driver received summonses, Napolitano said.

Daily Voice

Pair Critical Following Serious Crash At Hudson County Intersection, Prosecutor Says

A two-car crash in Hudson County left a driver and passenger in critical condition, according to authorities who are seeking witnesses. A 2020 Honda Accord was heading southbound on River Road in North Bergen when it collided with a northbound 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA as it was turning onto Bulls Ferry Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
