Tampa Bay Lightning single game tickets on sale next week

Calling all Tampa Bay Lightning fans! Starting next week you'll be able to buy single-game tickets for the rapidly approaching 2022-23 season.

The single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5.

The Lightning's season starts on October 11 with an away game against the N.Y. Rangers.

The Lightning will play all teams in the NHL a minimum of two times. The Bolts will take on each team in their division four times with the exceptions of Toronto and Ottawa, which they will play three times. They will play each team in the Metropolitan Division three times and battle all Western Conference opponents twice (once home and once away).

Special single-game pre-sales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members on Tuesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, those with Chase credit cards and members of the Lightning Insider email club will also have access to advanced pre-sales.

To purchase your single-game tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ .