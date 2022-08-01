Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus

www.fox7austin.com
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
APD: Man arrested after injuring scooter rider, leaving scene in central Austin
A man was arrested Saturday for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid after he admitted to hitting a person riding a scooter with his vehicle.
fox7austin.com
Police investigate deadly incident in east Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in east Riverside. Police say that around 9:20 a.m they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard at the Douglas Landing Apartment Homes located in the 2300 block of Douglas Street. There were also reports of a man...
UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation near fast food restaurants in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation near some fast food restaurants in North Austin. Police say the incident is happening in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard near Rutland. There is a barricaded subject, possibly with a weapon, related to...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
fox7austin.com
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say
Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting near north Austin hotel
A man faces a murder charge after another man was shot and killed near a hotel off North Lamar Boulevard on July 9.
KTSA
Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspect who hit two pedestrians in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who they say hit two pedestrians in downtown Austin and drove off. APD says officers responded to a hit-and-run call just before midnight on Saturday July 16 where two people had reportedly been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lavaca and W. Cesar Chavez streets. Both victims were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
lhindependent.com
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
fox7austin.com
Wimberley church becomes sanctuary for Hermosa fire evacuees
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Drone video, recorded early Thursday morning with the use of a special camera, shows the Hermosa fire burning along slopes and in ravines near Wimberley. Embers glowed on the ground like white-hot stars in the night sky. Fire crews could be seen moving through the area as efforts to save homes continued.
