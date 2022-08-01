ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigate deadly incident in east Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in east Riverside. Police say that around 9:20 a.m they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard at the Douglas Landing Apartment Homes located in the 2300 block of Douglas Street. There were also reports of a man...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT situation near fast food restaurants in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation near some fast food restaurants in North Austin. Police say the incident is happening in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard near Rutland. There is a barricaded subject, possibly with a weapon, related to...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#The University Of Texas#Violent Crime#Trinity Street
Classic Rock 96.1

VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX

Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say

Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspect who hit two pedestrians in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who they say hit two pedestrians in downtown Austin and drove off. APD says officers responded to a hit-and-run call just before midnight on Saturday July 16 where two people had reportedly been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lavaca and W. Cesar Chavez streets. Both victims were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns

Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
BERTRAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Wimberley church becomes sanctuary for Hermosa fire evacuees

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Drone video, recorded early Thursday morning with the use of a special camera, shows the Hermosa fire burning along slopes and in ravines near Wimberley. Embers glowed on the ground like white-hot stars in the night sky. Fire crews could be seen moving through the area as efforts to save homes continued.
WIMBERLEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy