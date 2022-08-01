Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up to host 2022 CMA Awards: 'An absolute honor'

The CMA Awards are back! The awards show returned to Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton were the night's top nominees and Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown were among the many stars tapped to perform. Here, Carrie Underwood sparkles on the red carpet. Andrew Nelles, Tennessean.com/USA TODAY Network The CMA Awards are back! The awards show returned to Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton were the night's top nominees and Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown were among the many stars tapped to perform. Here, Carrie Underwood sparkles on the red carpet. Andrew Nelles, Tennessean.com/USA TODAY Network

Country music's history as a story where all paths lead to Tennessee is one of the many things that unify 46-year-old superstars Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning: The two have just been announced as co-hosts of the 56th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Nov. 9.

This will mark country artist Bryan's second consecutive year hosting the CMA Awards. 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Manning is a first-time host. The event will broadcast live (ABC, 8 p.m. ET) from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

"When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn't hesitate," Bryan said in a news release. "We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey, Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"

Five-time National Football League MVP Manning said, "I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan. I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

What should we anticipate from the country performer also beloved on social media and the renowned Super Bowl winner well regarded as a TV pitchman? CMA chief executive officer Sarah Trahern expects a "hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic" show.

Nominees for this year's awards will be revealed in the coming weeks.

