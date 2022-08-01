Williams "excited" to return to DA's role, fight violent crime

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says he's ready to fight back against violent crime in the city.

Williams made this statement on Monday morning, just days after he was acquitted of federal tax fraud charges.

During that statement, Williams said he needs help from the community to bring an end to violent crime.

"Our city is in dire straits," Williams said. "We need everyone in the boat rowing in the same direction to make this city safer."

Williams said he's ready to do his part to combat violent crime. He also said he's more than ready to return to his job, mentioning that he will be prosecuting a murder case in Orleans Parish Criminal Court today.

"I'm excited to get back in criminal court and fighting for the victims and survivors of violent crimes that are absolutely plaguing the city of New Orleans," Williams said.

Williams said he will be in court later today prosecuting a murder case. He says his experience as a defendant will remain with him as a prosecutor.

"I suppose this was my pepper spray," Williams said. "In order for an officer like Kevin Williams to carry pepper spray, he's got to be sprayed in the face with it. They must experience this feeling of shock, of pain, of disorientation, of fear before they can use it on a private citizen. And now, I have personally felt the pain, fear, isolation, and disorientation of an abuse of power--of the abuse of prosecutorial discretion. It was an incredibly sober experience to witness the power of an overreaching rogue prosecution."