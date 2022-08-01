Triple digit heat index values expected Tuesday in eastern Iowa

cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
Willie Ray Fairley preparing trip to flood ravaged Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack has made a name for himself ever since he trucked his gear across Cedar Rapids after the derecho to provide hot meals to storm victims. Since then he has traveled to disaster area after disaster area. And now, he's making place for eastern Kentucky.
Dry conditions last week in Iowa allow for over 6 days of fieldwork
DES MOINES, Iowa — Very little precipitation across the State resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 31, 2022, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications.
Iowans among nearly 250 Red Cross workers assisting with flood response in Kentucky
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Eastern Kentucky has been dealing with record, and unfortunately deadly, flooding. The Red Cross has nearly 250 trained disaster workers assisting with the flood response and they say more help is on the way. Four Iowans are among those workers helping with...
Hy-Vee Response Team helps with devastating flooding in Kentucky
Hy-Vee crews are headed to Kentucky to provide water and supplies. We are now learning more about the grocery chain's disaster response team. Hy-Vee says they have helped during natural disasters before, but saw a need for something like this after the 2020 Derecho that hit Cedar Rapids. The response...
National Night Out being held across eastern Iowa on August 3
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Several National Night Out events are being held across eastern Iowa on Tuesday night. The annual campaign is designed to build trust between neighborhoods and law enforcement. The national effort is a major part of police outreach, particularly now. The Washington Post...
KGAN honors & remembers engineer for 6 decades of service
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now would like to honor one of our own who passed away. Iowa's News Now Engineer Garen Braun has walked the halls of Broadcast Park for the past 59 years, even being on hand when the station made the transition from black and white to color TV.
Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until midnight on August 5, 2022 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana. Representative Walorski died in a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022,...
Teacher shortage continues, one Iowa district offering $50,000 in retirement incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa — The great resignation is hitting classrooms hard across the US and right here in Iowa. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of one hundred vacancies. “Only a few years ago school districts were offering early retirement...
Judge denies trial delay for Iowa man charged in January 6th Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge has denied a request from Doug Jensen to delay his trial until next year for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Doug Jensen is charged with:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Wihtout Lawful Authority. Disrupting the Orderly Conduct...
Cedar Rapids woman wins big lottery prize on scratch game
A Cedar Rapids woman won $300,000 on a scratch off lottery game. Michelle Lutenske, 62, won the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's Colossal Crossword game and claimed the prize in Clive on Monday. “Right now, I’m pretty calm and just happy,” Michele Lutenske told officials on Monday as she...
