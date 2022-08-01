ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Triple digit heat index values expected Tuesday in eastern Iowa

By Rebecca Kopelman
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Willie Ray Fairley preparing trip to flood ravaged Kentucky

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack has made a name for himself ever since he trucked his gear across Cedar Rapids after the derecho to provide hot meals to storm victims. Since then he has traveled to disaster area after disaster area. And now, he's making place for eastern Kentucky.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dry conditions last week in Iowa allow for over 6 days of fieldwork

DES MOINES, Iowa — Very little precipitation across the State resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 31, 2022, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hy-Vee Response Team helps with devastating flooding in Kentucky

Hy-Vee crews are headed to Kentucky to provide water and supplies. We are now learning more about the grocery chain's disaster response team. Hy-Vee says they have helped during natural disasters before, but saw a need for something like this after the 2020 Derecho that hit Cedar Rapids. The response...
KENTUCKY STATE
cbs2iowa.com

National Night Out being held across eastern Iowa on August 3

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Several National Night Out events are being held across eastern Iowa on Tuesday night. The annual campaign is designed to build trust between neighborhoods and law enforcement. The national effort is a major part of police outreach, particularly now. The Washington Post...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

KGAN honors & remembers engineer for 6 decades of service

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now would like to honor one of our own who passed away. Iowa's News Now Engineer Garen Braun has walked the halls of Broadcast Park for the past 59 years, even being on hand when the station made the transition from black and white to color TV.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Digit
cbs2iowa.com

Judge denies trial delay for Iowa man charged in January 6th Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge has denied a request from Doug Jensen to delay his trial until next year for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Doug Jensen is charged with:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Wihtout Lawful Authority. Disrupting the Orderly Conduct...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman wins big lottery prize on scratch game

A Cedar Rapids woman won $300,000 on a scratch off lottery game. Michelle Lutenske, 62, won the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's Colossal Crossword game and claimed the prize in Clive on Monday. “Right now, I’m pretty calm and just happy,” Michele Lutenske told officials on Monday as she...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy