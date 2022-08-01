Vigor defensive lineman and reigning 4A Lineman of the Year Michael Towner commits to UAB

Alabama rode its latest recruiting wave to 2023′s No. 1 class this week following the additions of Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Osborne and Tennessee tight end Ty Lockwood. 247Sports’ and On3′s recruiting evaluators have each awarded Nick Saban the top spot, for now, based on the ratings of the group’s 18 verbal pledges. Sports Illustrated’s first batch of rankings also put an emphasis on the position groups Alabama’s focused on so far — it’s added two quarterbacks, two running backs and four defensive backs. During Osborne’s ceremony on Monday night, he named the next Crimson Tide target: Gardendale four-star Kelby Collins.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO