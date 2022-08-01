Vigor defensive lineman and reigning 4A Lineman of the Year Michael Towner commits to UAB

www.al.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
UAB fall practice report: Big plays on offense unable to shake defense
The UAB football team wrapped up its fourth practice of fall camp Thursday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. A somewhat pleasant start to practice continued as partly cloudy skies gave way to plenty of sunshine while temperatures hovered in...
South Alabama 2022 fall camp preview: Defense/special teams
South Alabama opens fall football practice on Friday, in preparation for its second season under head coach Kane Wommack. The Jaguars went 5-7 in 2021, failing to qualify for a bowl game for the fifth consecutive year. South Alabama is picked to finish second in the Sun Belt West Division this season, however, perhaps a show of confidence in the program Wommack is building in Mobile.
Crimson Tide fan answers high school coach’s call to play – and she loves it
For a lot of Alabama high-school football coaches, recruiting the school hallways is important in building a roster. Adding depth – or even a big-time contributor – may be just a simple conversation in the lunchroom away. For Calera second-year head coach Jason Hamlin, his efforts last spring...
Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s first fall camp practice
Football season has arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama football completed its first practice of fall camp Thursday afternoon, beginning four weeks of preparation for its Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. Coach Nick Saban held a news conference after the first practice around 4:35 p.m. CT. Here were the live updates:
Nick Saban has more to say about his ‘rebuilding year’ comment
The comment on a Wednesday morning radio interview quickly caught fire. Nick Saban calling Alabama’s 2021 season a “rebuilding year” brought sharp opinions from across the spectrum. A day later, after the Crimson Tide completed its first preseason practice of the 2022 season, Saban expanded on his thought.
Alabama football has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. What’s next?
Alabama rode its latest recruiting wave to 2023′s No. 1 class this week following the additions of Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Osborne and Tennessee tight end Ty Lockwood. 247Sports’ and On3′s recruiting evaluators have each awarded Nick Saban the top spot, for now, based on the ratings of the group’s 18 verbal pledges. Sports Illustrated’s first batch of rankings also put an emphasis on the position groups Alabama’s focused on so far — it’s added two quarterbacks, two running backs and four defensive backs. During Osborne’s ceremony on Monday night, he named the next Crimson Tide target: Gardendale four-star Kelby Collins.
Another Birmingham Stallions player heads to NFL
After helping the Birmingham Stallions win the inaugural USFL championship one month ago, cornerback Tae Hayes has returned to the NFL. The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of the former Decatur High School standout on Thursday night. Hayes made 37 tackles and intercepted one pass as Birmingham compiled a 9-1...
Texas Rangers promote former McGill-Toolen baseball star Bubba Thompson
Former McGill-Toolen baseball star Bubba Thompson is headed to the major leagues. The Texas Rangers called up Thompson on Thursday. He is in the lineup against the Chicago White Sox tonight, playing left field and batting ninth. “It’s pretty awesome,” said McGill-Toolen baseball coach Tim Becker. “I talked to Bubba...
UAB told student ‘it happens’ after she was allegedly raped by football player, lawsuit claims
This story has been updated with a comment from a UAB official. A student from the University of Alabama at Birmingham is suing the school after she was allegedly raped, writing that the university was negligent and violated Title IX duties following her report of the incident. Jane Doe, who...
Decoding Bama Rush TikTok 2022: 15 terms to know about Alabama rush week
You’re scrolling on TikTok and are suddenly overwhelmed by an influx of mostly white college-aged women, who either call themselves “PNMs” or “actives” and are talking about OOTDs, Rush Week and Bid Day. Have no fear. #RushTok, a 2021 TikTok trend exploring the grueling process...
University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID
The University of Alabama now allows students to use their chosen or preferred name on mobile student ID. The university’s assistant director of communications Shane Dorrill wrote via email that this option has been available on physical cards for several years, but after a software update, will be available online as well.
On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must
You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ now open in Trussville
The newest Alabama location of pitmaster Rodney Scott’s chain of restaurants is open. Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is now serving at 312 Main St. in Trussville. The menu is the same as current locations in Birmingham, Charleston and Atlanta, with South Carolina-style pulled pork, sauces, pit-smoked ribs, wings, and sandwiches served alongside mac and cheese, collard greens and hushpuppies with honey butter.
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale
Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
Family of Alabama medical student killed in I-65 crash continues to honor her legacy
It's been two years since a USA medical student was killed in a crash on the I-65 service road in Mobile.
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Going to Rock the South 2022? Here’s what you need to know
If you’re a newcomer to Rock the South, here’s what you need to know about this year’s music festival in Alabama. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details of the 2022 fest, to make sure your weekend goes smoothly. THE BASICS. When: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6....
‘Our hearts are shattered’: 22-year-old Alabama A&M graduate allegedly slain by ex-boyfriend remembered
A 22-year-old recent Alabama A&M graduate and university cheerleader was remembered as a “beautiful soul” after she was shot and killed Friday, allegedly at the hands of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend. Chi McDade, an A&M cheerleader who graduated from the university in May and went to high school in...
